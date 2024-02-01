Thirty Irish firms descend on Scotland for a week to forge business and travel connections

SOME 30 Irish businesses descended on Scotland to forge connections with travel influencers this month.

The delegation of Irish tourism firms were in Glasgow taking part in Tourism Ireland’s first promotion of 2024.

The business to business workshop and networking event brought together travel professionals from Scotland and the north of England to connect with the Irish firms.

Among the Irish businesses are hotels, visitor attractions and regional tourism organisations – they include representatives from the Irish National Stud & Gardens, Doolin Ferry, Newbridge Silverware and the Powerscourt Estate.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We’re really pleased that so many of our tourism partners from the island of Ireland have joined us in Glasgow this week, highlighting our tourism offering to the influential tour operators and travel agents in attendance.

“This workshop is a really good opportunity to remind these tour operators and travel agents why Ireland is the ideal choice for their clients for a short break or holiday in 2024.”

For 2024 Tourism Ireland’s aim is to increase “the value of overseas tourism to the island of Ireland, sustainably supporting economies, communities and the environment”, they confirmed.

The organisation plans to do this by “inspiring overseas visitors and strengthening strategic partnerships”.

In Britain, Tourism Ireland’s message is that the island of Ireland has “so much to offer across regions and seasons”.

The organisation will showcase iconic reasons to travel to Ireland, “expanding people’s bucket lists from best-known spots to our hidden gems”.

In Glasgow, Tourism Ireland’s January workshop and networking event was timed to coincide with Celtic Connections, Scotland’s premier winter music festival.