Thirty Irish firms descend on Scotland for a week to forge business and travel connections
Business

Thirty Irish firms descend on Scotland for a week to forge business and travel connections

SOME 30 Irish businesses descended on Scotland to forge connections with travel influencers this month.

The delegation of Irish tourism firms were in Glasgow taking part in Tourism Ireland’s first promotion of 2024.

The business to business workshop and networking event brought together travel professionals from Scotland and the north of England to connect with the Irish firms.

Among the Irish businesses are hotels, visitor attractions and regional tourism organisations – they include representatives from the Irish National Stud & Gardens, Doolin Ferry, Newbridge Silverware and the Powerscourt Estate.

Oliver Stafford, Macs Adventure; Amanda Kelly, Irish National Stud & Gardens; Vivienne Nyhan, Powerscourt Estate; and David Wood, Tourism Ireland, at Tourism Ireland’s Celtic Connections workshop in Glasgow.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We’re really pleased that so many of our tourism partners from the island of Ireland have joined us in Glasgow this week, highlighting our tourism offering to the influential tour operators and travel agents in attendance.

“This workshop is a really good opportunity to remind these tour operators and travel agents why Ireland is the ideal choice for their clients for a short break or holiday in 2024.”

For 2024 Tourism Ireland’s aim is to increase “the value of overseas tourism to the island of Ireland, sustainably supporting economies, communities and the environment”, they confirmed.

The organisation plans to do this by “inspiring overseas visitors and strengthening strategic partnerships”.

In Britain, Tourism Ireland’s message is that the island of Ireland has “so much to offer across regions and seasons”.

The organisation will showcase iconic reasons to travel to Ireland, “expanding people’s bucket lists from best-known spots to our hidden gems”.

In Glasgow, Tourism Ireland’s January workshop and networking event was timed to coincide with Celtic Connections, Scotland’s premier winter music festival.

See More: Glasgow, Ireland

Related

Ryanair announces increased flights between Ireland and Scotland
News 11 months ago

Ryanair announces increased flights between Ireland and Scotland

By: Irish Post

Delegation of Irish businesses in Scotland for Celtic Connections festival
Business 1 year ago

Delegation of Irish businesses in Scotland for Celtic Connections festival

By: Irish Post

VGC planning recruitment drive in Glasgow and London
Business 9 years ago

VGC planning recruitment drive in Glasgow and London

By: Irish Post

Latest

Best hotel in Ireland named at annual awards ceremony
News 9 hours ago

Best hotel in Ireland named at annual awards ceremony

By: Fiona Audley

Exhibition showcasing work of female artists from Northern Ireland set to open in London
News 17 hours ago

Exhibition showcasing work of female artists from Northern Ireland set to open in London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish chef pays tribute to his mum after winning Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen
News 18 hours ago

Irish chef pays tribute to his mum after winning Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Serious sexual predator' jailed after being convicted of assaulting young child
News 20 hours ago

'Serious sexual predator' jailed after being convicted of assaulting young child

By: Gerard Donaghy

'She lit up this world': Family pay tribute after Irish woman dies in London collision
News 21 hours ago

'She lit up this world': Family pay tribute after Irish woman dies in London collision

By: Gerard Donaghy