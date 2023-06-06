Tourism Ireland selects new CEO Designate following ‘rigorous recruitment campaign’

THE board of Tourism Ireland has confirmed the selection of Alice Mansergh as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Designate.

Ms Mansergh is currently Managing Director at Google Customer Solutions, UK & Ireland, and corporate reputation lead for Google’s EMEA HQ, based in Dublin.

She has almost 20 years strategic leadership experience, specialising in leading international marketing teams, consumer brand engagement strategies and corporate responsibility.

“A skilled communicator and partner to public and private enterprises, Alice has wide experience working with travel industry partners and has served on the board of Fáilte Ireland for the past five years,” Tourism Ireland states.

The appointment is subject to formal ratification by the North South Ministerial Council, following which, Ms Mansergh is expected to take up the position on September 18.

Accepting the role, Ms Mansergh, who is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and of the Irish Management Institute in leadership development, said: “It is an honour for me to be taking up this position.

“I am passionate about tourism and for the past five years have been a board member of Fáilte Ireland, supporting tourism product development and industry investment.”

She added: “I look forward to meeting and working with the talented team at Tourism Ireland.

“I am excited for what the future holds and where we can take the organisation on behalf of the island of Ireland’s tourism industry.”

She will now fill the shoes of former Tourism Ireland CEO, Niall Gibbons, who stepped down as Tourism Ireland's CEO in April, and Siobhán McManamy, who is the organisation’s current interim CEO.

Christopher Brooke, Chairman of Tourism Ireland, said of the appointment: “Following a rigorous and competitive international recruitment campaign, we are pleased to select Alice Mansergh as the new Chief Executive Designate of Tourism Ireland.

“Alice is a highly experienced, strategic leader with extensive international marketing experience and a strong understanding of digital trends.

“She will provide strategic leadership to the team at Tourism Ireland at an important time for our industry, which continues on the road to recovery,” he added.

“She will work with, and support, our tourism industry partners, at home and overseas, as we rebuild overseas tourism to the island of Ireland."

In her new role, Ms Mansergh will work closely with the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in Ireland, the North South Ministerial Council, as well as with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland.”