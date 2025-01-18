PADDY HILL: The impact and legacy of the Birmingham Six figure

FOR a man small in stature, Paddy Hill will be forever remembered as a giant.

A moral giant in famously challenging the all too frequent failures of justice that often mirrored his own.

A spiritual giant in keeping a flame lit for those similarly wrongly incarcerated through his MOJO organisation's advocacy.

And a giant of a personality that filled a room and held audiences and journalists in the palm of his hand as he rightfully shook their consciences.

He was a must-see, and reminded us what we must do.

The Belfast man burst onto the scene outside London's Old Bailey in March 1991 with his trademark gusto.

Within minutes of the quashing of the convictions of his fellow Birmingham Six, Hill grabbed the microphone and shook the nation's moral compass like a one-man earthquake.

His slaying of the British policing and judicial system would ring through the decades.

The falsely-held prisoner took no prisoners with his searing words: "They told us from the start that they knew we hadn't done it. They told us they didn't care who done it.

"They told us we were selected and they were gonna frame us. Just to keep the people in there happy. That's what it's all about.

"Justice? I don't think the people in there have got the intelligence, or the honesty, to even spell the word.

"Never mind dispense it. They're rotten."

Yet Paddy Hill's anger turned into action and advocacy.

He heroically devoted the remainder of his life to returning to prisons and courtrooms to deliver on his promise that his history wouldn't repeat itself upon others.

He put his mojo into his Scottish government-funded Miscarriage of Justice Organisation for over two decades.

Its CEO Cathy Molloy captured his spirit saying, "Once you met Paddy, you knew him. MOJO is a family, no matter who you might be. It's a place of safety for our service users. We'll take on your grief with you."

Taking on the grief of the Birmingham survivors in supporting their quest for justice will dominate Paddy Hill's legacy.

Providing a behind the scenes, no-holds-barred exposé of the flawed police investigation created an unexpected kinship with survivors.

They credited him as being: “Like us, Paddy was a victim of a cover-up – we are all victims of a British establishment whitewash."

In the recent Birmingham gathering to mark the 50th anniversary of the pub bombings, local musician Joe Cook stole the show with his rap 'Our 21 Loved Ones' in front of an esteemed audience.

He name-checked "Patrick Joseph Hill" as being among those "relentless for the voiceless" in the poetic tribute to the families' strenuous campaign for accountability.

I couldn't help but protectively hold Hill's hand for 20 minutes during the grief-stricken occasion of Gerry Conlon's post-funeral gathering in Belfast in June 2014, as described in this newspaper.

Hill's solidarity with the Guildford Four man's life, plight and courage knew no bounds and they remained close friends and co-campaigners for decades.

Their mutual vulnerability and magnetic charisma created a deep bond marked by devilment, sheer craic and being endearing 'rascals' together.

Despite his experience in British jails, Paddy Hill sidestepped bitterness and remained optimistic about human decency.

He told the BBC's 'Hard Talk' interviewer of his enduring faith in the Irish and British public.

"We were put into prison just to satisfy and to quell public outcry" he said.

"And in the end, it was the public outcry that got us back out again."

In hosting and training a decade's worth of Scotland's new law graduates at their MOJO offices, Paddy Hill leaves an enduring mark which promises to relentlessly challenge miscarriages of justice after his passing.

In handing on the baton to a new generation, his inspirational spirit - and giant legacy - will remain with us for many years to come.

MOJO will hold a commemoration for Paddy Hill in February at The Clutha Pub in Glasgow. Check MojoScotland.org for updates.