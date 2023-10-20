Celebratory dinner marks 50 years of Irish in Britain and launches anniversary exhibition
Community

Celebratory dinner marks 50 years of Irish in Britain and launches anniversary exhibition

Karin Smyth MP and Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State in the Department of Foreign Affairs, attend the dinner in London (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

AN ANNIVERSARY dinner held at the Irish Embassy in London this week marked 50 years since the foundation of the Irish in Britain (IIB) organisation.

Hosted by Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser, Diaspora Minister Sean Fleming was also in attendance for the gathering which brought together IIB members from across the country.

IIB CEO Brian Dalton speaking at the event held at the Irish Embassy in London (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The event was also an opportunity for IIB - an umbrella organisation representing more than 100 Irish clubs, centres and charities across Britain – to launch its anniversary oral history heritage project.

The project, made possible with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has trained more than 60 volunteers in oral history collection, and recorded over 100 interviews from members of the Irsh community across Britain.

IIB's 50th anniversary dinner took place at the Irish Embassy in London (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The result is an exhibition, ‘Look Back to Look Forward’ – 50 years of the Irish in Britain, which features 50 of these oral histories and will tour the country from next month.

In a speech made at the event, Minister Fleming highlighted the importance of the work of IIB and praised their project for its “emphasis on today and representing the Irish community in all its diversity”.

Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser addresses guests at the Embassy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Susan Cahill, the Heritage Project Manager, told those gathered that the anniversary project was “a way of capturing emotion, diverse points of view, a way of telling the stories of people who often get forgotten by the broader strokes of conventional history”.

Clips from two of the oral histories that will feature in the exhibition were played during the Embassy dinner.

Poet Laurie Bolger gave a reading of her poem Home which she wrote for the project.

Actor Jamie Beamish read a transcript at the event (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Actor Jamie Beamish read the transcript of an interview with an Irish man who had lived in Camden’s Arlington House in the 1990s.

“With the audio long lost he and other leading Irish actors have recorded readings to bring the stories alive again today,” IIB explains.

IIB Patron, Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu (Pics: Malcolm Mcnally Photography)

Attendees included the charity’s Patron, Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, who has been at the forefront of celebrating the contribution of Irish nurses to the NHS, as well as many other representatives of Irish community organisation across Britain.

Th exhibition will open in London on November 1 at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith before touring to Liverpool, Leeds and Birmingham throughout November.

Heritage Project Manager Susan Cahill (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

To ensure people everywhere can access the exhibition IIB also be launching an online version, to coincide with the Lonndon opening.

All the oral histories will be deposited for permanent public access at the Archive of the Irish in Britain at London Metropolitan University.

For further information visit www.irishinbritain.org.

See More: Anniversary, Heritage Project, Irish In Britain

Related

Retiring trustee Seamus McGarry honoured as Ireland Funds Great Britain marks 35-year anniversary
Life & Style 4 months ago

Retiring trustee Seamus McGarry honoured as Ireland Funds Great Britain marks 35-year anniversary

By: Fiona Audley

Anniversary celebration for award-winning Irish club St Kentigern's in Manchester
Community 1 year ago

Anniversary celebration for award-winning Irish club St Kentigern's in Manchester

By: Irish Post

Festive anniversary drinks for Irish charity at Bentley's restaurant in London
Out & About 1 year ago

Festive anniversary drinks for Irish charity at Bentley's restaurant in London

By: Irish Post

Latest

Upbeat, downbeat, offbeat New Orleans
Travel 23 hours ago

Upbeat, downbeat, offbeat New Orleans

By: Mal Rogers

Unearthing hidden horrors in a small parish
News 23 hours ago

Unearthing hidden horrors in a small parish

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Gardaí appeal for information after woman 'seriously assaulted' in Co. Longford
News 1 day ago

Gardaí appeal for information after woman 'seriously assaulted' in Co. Longford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Army assisting evacuation measures with parts of Cork impassable after 'unprecedented' flooding
News 1 day ago

Army assisting evacuation measures with parts of Cork impassable after 'unprecedented' flooding

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tánaiste announces €13m aid package for Palestinian people following Gaza hospital blast
News 1 day ago

Tánaiste announces €13m aid package for Palestinian people following Gaza hospital blast

By: Gerard Donaghy