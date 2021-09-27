Kilhan Construction's half marathon challenge raises ‘incredible’ £45k for charity
Kilhan Construction's half marathon challenge raises ‘incredible’ £45k for charity

Kilhan Construction's team of runners

THE determined team at Kilhan Construction have raised a whopping £45,000 for charity through their latest fundraising challenge.

Managing Director Michael Kilcoyne and a team of his colleagues completed a half marathon this month, in aid of The Centre of Autism and ADHD (CAAS).

They had hoped to raise £20,000 for the Harrow-based charity, but they have absolutely smashed that target, raising £45,000 in total, the firm confirmed this week.

Runners Barry Wrenn, Damian Wright, Gerald O’Sullivan, Michael Kilcoyne, Declan Kilcoyne and Paul Fennelly

The charity is close to Mr Kilcoyne’s heart, and he has been raising money to help support their work for a number of years.

Usually, he would run the Harrow Half Marathon in their name, but when Covid-19 kicked in last year, placing the event on hold, he decided to tackle his own version of the challenge instead.

Last year’s event saw Mr Kilcoyne - with colleagues Paul Fennelly and Damian Wright - run a half marathon from Harrow in north London to Watford, Hertfordshire, raising £22,000 for the charity in the process.

Darren O'Connor, who ran the half marathon, with his daughter Delilah, who ran 10k

For 2021 he was joined by a team of eight fellow runners, made up of friends and colleagues, to tackle a half marathon from Harrow to Willesden on September 4.

More Kilhan colleagues joined the run for the final 10kms.

Following their challenge, and the fantastic fundraising, a CAAS spokesperson said: “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from Michael and the team at Kilhan Construction.
“Michael did the first run for us several years ago, and since then, members of his team have joined, and it’s just continued to grow.

“In just one morning this year, they’ve raised 60% of our annual fundraising budget, which is just incredible.”

They added: “Two members of the CAAS team were able to be at the finish line this year to cheer the team on as they crossed the line.

“We were so impressed with everyone running and how much effort had been put into making the event so enjoyable for everyone involved.”

Michael and Collette Kilcoyne with Lynne Laverty, Managing Director (Autism) at CAAS, and Helen Fleetwood, Adult Service Manager CAAS

The charity has been putting the funds raised previously to good use.
“Money from previous years has enabled us to fund gaps in the salaries of youth and family workers and some of our social groups for ADHD/autistic young people and adults,” they admit.

“We hope to use the funds raised this year to employ someone in a Fundraising and Marketing Capacity, which will help with the long term sustainability of the work at CAAS,” they added.

“We cannot thank the Kilhan team enough.”

