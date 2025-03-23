Liverpool celebrates St Patrick

THE BRIAN BORU Club, the oldest Irish club in the UK, celebrated their 39th annual St Patrick's Day Mass and parade. The Mass, in English and Irish, took place in the Club. The celebrant was Canon MacNally, who recently celebrated his diamond jubilee.

Guests at the parade included the Mayoress of St Helens Jeanette Banks, two MPs and a representative from the Irish embassy.

Also features in the parade were the Liverpool Pipe Band, ten Irish wolfhounds, Brian Boru on stilts, Paddy the Leprechaun, two 120-year-old banners (on loan from Wigan St Patrick's church), bands, tractors, floats and lots of community groups.

Comhaltas musicians were to the fore providing music for step dancing, céilí dancing and singing.

