Liverpool celebrates St Patrick
Community

Liverpool celebrates St Patrick

THE BRIAN BORU Club, the oldest Irish club in the UK, celebrated their 39th annual St Patrick's Day Mass and parade. The Mass, in English and Irish, took place in the Club. The celebrant was Canon MacNally, who recently celebrated his diamond jubilee. 

Even the dogs in the street appreciated the Irish wolfhounds accompanying the Brian Boru St Patrick's Parade through the city (Picture by Nick Fairhurst)

Guests at the parade included the Mayoress of St Helens Jeanette Banks, two MPs and a representative from the Irish embassy.

Also features in the parade were  the Liverpool Pipe Band, ten Irish wolfhounds, Brian Boru on stilts, Paddy the Leprechaun, two 120-year-old banners (on loan from Wigan St Patrick's church), bands,  tractors, floats  and lots of community groups.

Mass celebrated at the Brian Boru Club

Comhaltas musicians were to the fore providing music for step dancing, céilí dancing and singing.

The Lady Mayoress gets the parade underway

The Brian Boru Club, the oldest Irish club in the UK, celebrated their 39th annual St Patrick's Day Mass and parade. The Mass, in English and Irish, took place in the Club. The celebrant was Canon MacNally, who recently celebrated his diamond jubilee.

At the Mass in the Brian Boru Club

Guests at the parade included the Mayoress of St Helens, two government MPs and a representative from the Irish embassy.

Also features in the parade were  the Liverpool pipe band, 10 Irish Wolfhounds, Brian Boru on stilts, St Patrick, Paddy the Leprechaun, two 120-year-old banners (on loan from Wigan St Patrick's church), bands,  tractors, floats  and lots of community groups.

Comhaltas musicians were to the fore providing music for step dancing, céilí dancing and singing.

See More: Liverpool, St Patrick's Day

Related

'He'll always be loved' - Fond memories shared as Irish author and historian Tony Birtill laid to rest
Community 3 years ago

'He'll always be loved' - Fond memories shared as Irish author and historian Tony Birtill laid to rest

By: Fiona Audley

Celebrating Comhaltas - 64 years of Irish music organisation marked in Liverpool
Community 3 years ago

Celebrating Comhaltas - 64 years of Irish music organisation marked in Liverpool

By: Irish Post

Tributes following death of Irish author, journalist and historian Tony Birtill in Liverpool
Community 3 years ago

Tributes following death of Irish author, journalist and historian Tony Birtill in Liverpool

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Renewed appeal for woman who disappeared from Co. Down 20 years ago
News 7 hours ago

Renewed appeal for woman who disappeared from Co. Down 20 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men hospitalised following shooting and violent disorder in Co. Offaly
News 9 hours ago

Two men hospitalised following shooting and violent disorder in Co. Offaly

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast man jailed over historic sexual abuse of girl
News 10 hours ago

Belfast man jailed over historic sexual abuse of girl

By: Gerard Donaghy

Search underway for man missing in Co. Kerry
News 10 hours ago

Search underway for man missing in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Stevenage celebrates the Patron Saint
News 21 hours ago

Stevenage celebrates the Patron Saint

By: Mal Rogers

Irish sporting pioneers who helped shape global sport
Sport 1 day ago

Irish sporting pioneers who helped shape global sport

By: Gerard Cassini