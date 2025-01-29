A new slant on St Brigid’s crosses

THE Feast Day of St Brigid, one of Ireland’s three patron saints, falls on February 1.

It is now a public holiday in Ireland.

Born in Faughart, Co. Louth in 450 AD, St Brigid was the founder of the first monastery in Co. Kildare.

Her father was a pagan chieftain of Leinster and her mother was a Christian. It was St Patrick who inspired her to deepen her faith and spread the word of Christianity.

Gerry Molumby has always been intrigued by the St Brigid Cross.

The long tradition of making a cross out of rushes and placing them in homes on the feast day is still carried out in Irish homes.

The custom has its origins in the legend of Brigid’s conversion of a dying pagan.

She fashioned a makeshift cross by plaiting rushes strewn on the hut floor.

Today rushes are still blessed on the eve of the feast day and made into crosses, sometimes by the whole family.

As a hobby in his garage Irish in Britain activist Gerry Molumby creates bespoke St Brigid crosses.

Using images of the stained glass of Harry Clarke from churches in counties Mayo, Cork and Tipperary he constructs artefacts of rare beauty.

He says: “I have always liked the cross of Brigid, with its simple or elaborate intricate ‘crisscrossing’ When making my own I have endeavoured to be as creative and instinctive as possible and on occasion what I set out to create has ended up being very different.

“This occurs with the individual use of painted wood, Aran wool and icons of Brigid.”

Gerry has now decided to make his crosses available for sale. For a full catalogue email [email protected]