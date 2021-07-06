Annual winner of the John McGahern Book Prize announced
Culture

Annual winner of the John McGahern Book Prize announced

HILLARY FANNIN’S The Weight of Love has been announced as the winner of the 2020 John McGahern Annual Book Prize.

The prize, which is worth £5,000, is awarded annually by the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies for the best debut novel or short story collection by an Irish writer or writer resident in Ireland published in a given year.

For the 2020 award 16 entries were judged by the shortlisting committee, which consists of Professor Dame Janet Beer, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool; Professor Frank Shovlin, Professor of Irish Literature, The Institute of Irish Studies, University of Liverpool; and Sarah Gilmartin, fiction reviewer at The Irish Times.

2020 Winner Hilary Fannin's The Weight of Love

The three-book shortlist comprised of: Niamh Campbell, This Happy; Hilary Fannin, The Weight of Love; and Cathy Sweeney, Modern Times.

The winning entry was chosen by Colm Tóibín, Chancellor of the University of Liverpool and one of Ireland’s most esteemed writers.

In his adjudication Tóibín remarked: “Fannin's characters are drawn with texture and shade so that their motives and feelings are both unpredictable and fully credible.

“There are moments in the books that are deeply impressive for their daring,” he added, “but what is most impressive is Fannin's ability to vary the tone of the book, to be at home in London as much as Dublin, to be in the 1990s as much as the world of now.”

The 2020 John McGahern Annual Book Prize was awarded for fiction published between 1 January and 11 December 2020.

The inaugural John McGahern Prize was awarded in the summer of 2020 to Adrian Duncan for his 2019 debut Loves Notes from a German Building Site (The Lilliput Press).

John McGahern, who was born in Dublin in 1934 and brought up in the west of Ireland, is the author of six highly acclaimed novels and four collections of short stories, a play, an autobiography and a number of essays.

His final book, Memoir, was published in 2005 shortly before John McGahern died in 2006.

See More: Hilary Fannin, Institute Of Irish Studies, John McGahern, Liverpool, The Weight Of Love

Related

Three-book shortlist announced for second annual John McGahern Book Prize
Culture 2 months ago

Three-book shortlist announced for second annual John McGahern Book Prize

By: Fiona Audley

James Joyce's only daughter Lucia Anna commemorated at her final resting place
Culture 6 days ago

James Joyce's only daughter Lucia Anna commemorated at her final resting place

By: Sarah Finucane and Catherine Murphy

GETTING THE BOAT: Insightful new book explores themes of Irish migration and identity
Culture 6 days ago

GETTING THE BOAT: Insightful new book explores themes of Irish migration and identity

By: Joe Horgan

Latest

Half of Ireland's adult population is now fully vaccinated
News 1 minute ago

Half of Ireland's adult population is now fully vaccinated

By: Harry Brent

Open for business - new Irish diplomatic mission launched in England
News 35 minutes ago

Open for business - new Irish diplomatic mission launched in England

By: Fiona Audley

'The Omen' and Lethal Weapon' director Richard Donner dies age 91
News 3 hours ago

'The Omen' and Lethal Weapon' director Richard Donner dies age 91

By: Rachael O'Connor

End of mandatory masks and social distancing, festivals, nightclubs to return on 19 July, Boris Johnson says
News 4 hours ago

End of mandatory masks and social distancing, festivals, nightclubs to return on 19 July, Boris Johnson says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dublin barman kindly uses parasol to shield wheelchair-bound local from rain while escorting him home
News 17 hours ago

Dublin barman kindly uses parasol to shield wheelchair-bound local from rain while escorting him home

By: Harry Brent