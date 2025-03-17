Belfast Book Festival promises big things for its fifteenth year

THIS YEAR'S Belfast Book Festival promises to be a special one, as the city once again gears up for one of the biggest events in the Irish literary calendar. Taking place over seven days between 5th and 12th June at The Crescent Arts Centre, tickets go live in April later this year.

This year mark the fifteenth anniversary of The Festival and organisers have promised a programme chockful of poetry, contemporary fiction, crime writing, the art of journalism, words on film and a ‘striking and a memorable exhibition’ at the Arts Centre.

The Festival will feature a conversation between Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody and award-winning Belfast novelist, Lucy Caldwell, following a sold-out preview event on Tuesday 11th March. This year’s Festival will also reflect upon those who have greatly shaped and left their mark on Irish literature, with commemorative events to honour both Michael Longley and Edna O’Brien.

Previous years have seen participants such as Kevin Barry, Colm Tóibín, Cecelia Ahern, Fergal Keane, Jacqueline Wilson, and Paul Lynch take part in programming. Alongside a representation of the established in the literary scene, The Festival also runs the annual Mairtín Crawford Awards to enable support for emerging and up-and-coming writers.

Named after the beloved writer and poet who was a significant figure in Northern Ireland's literary community. The Awards are aimed at writers working towards their first full collection of poetry, short stories, or a novel. Both published and unpublished writers are invited to apply. Submissions are currently open with a deadline of Wednesday 9th April and all winners will be announced at this year’s Belfast Book Festival.

Sophie Hayles, CEO of The Crescent Arts Centre says: “The Festival proudly pins Belfast City on the international literary map and offers easy access to books, author events and performances all under the one roof - in a cherished heritage building at the heart of the city.

Since its inception in 2010, the Belfast Book Festival has grown from strength to strength and has since become the largest and most diverse literary festival in Northern Ireland.

We’re really looking forward to this year’s programme, there’s some big hitters on there as well as a championing of upcoming and emerging talent - something for everyone, those who are avid readers and those looking to turn the page.”