Census century: 1926 records bring Ireland’s past to life

THE Story of Us: Independent Ireland and the 1926 Census by Orlaith McBride and John Gibney arrives at a fitting moment.

In April 2026 — exactly a century after it was taken — the long-awaited 1926 Census has been released online by the National Archives of Ireland, making more than 700,000 household returns freely accessible for the first time.

That original census, conducted on April 18, 1926, captured 2,971,992 people across the Irish Free State — the first detailed snapshot of a newly independent nation.

A hundred years on, those forms offer an extraordinary window into a society in transition, revealing the texture of everyday life through occupations, language, religion, housing and family structures.

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