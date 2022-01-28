Culture Minister confirms €100k support for ‘spirit-lifting’ Fleadh Cheoil - which is back after two-year Covid break
IRELAND’S Culture Minister has confirmed the government will provide €100,000 to support the organisational costs of the Fleadh Cheoil 2022.

The annual event is the world’s largest annual celebration of Irish music, language, song and dance.

It attracts 500,000 visitors to the host town during the period of the festival, with an estimate of more than 20 per cent coming from abroad.

It has not taken place since 2019 due to Covid-19, but will be back this year from July 31 to August 7, hosted in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin has confirmed the government’s financial commitment for the event

“The Fleadh Cheoil is the highlight of the year for performers and enthusiasts of traditional Irish music and dance,” she said.

“The absence of an in-person event has been greatly felt across the Irish and international traditional music community and I’m delighted the Mullingar team plans for Fleadh to be back better than ever in 2022.

She added: “This special fund is in recognition of the fact the festival was unable to proceed in the last two years and needs support as audiences finally return.

“I send my best wishes that the Fleadh will be a great success, enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of visitors to Mullingar and shared with a growing digital audience worldwide.

“This great summer festival will raise our spirits nationwide and contribute very strongly to economic recovery in the area.”

