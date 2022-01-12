Ireland's National Folk Theatre brings nation's culture to the masses with series of new courses

SIAMSA TÍRE, The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, has launched a series of classes designed to offer people all over the world the opportunity to engage with Irish culture.

Founded in Tralee, Co. Kerry in 1957, the organisation’s purpose is to “sustain and pass on the music, song, and dance of Ireland from one generation to the next, as the travelling dance masters and musicians did long ago”.

Young people from all over Kerry attend its National Folk Theatre Training Academy, where they learn music, song, and dance from this generation's masters of the tradition.

Those masters are now bringing these classes to the wider world, with classes being offered to people of all ages and levels of experience.

There are in-person classes for both adults and children at the theatre in Tralee, as well as on-demand online classes for people of all ages, starting from age seven.

“This means that the wealth of tradition at Siamsa Tíre can now be shared with everyone, no matter where they are in Ireland or the world, what age they are, or how much or how little they know about our traditional song, music, and dance,” the organisation confirms.

“By taking part in these classes, everyone can immerse themselves in the world of traditional Irish culture and have fun dancing, singing, and making music in the process,” they added.

To sign up for these classes or find out more visit www.siamsatire.com