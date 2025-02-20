Irish author Cónal Creedon appointed resident writer at Princess Grace Library in Monaco

NOVELIST Cónal Creedon has been announced as the winner of the 2025 Ireland Funds Monaco - Princess Grace Library Bursary Award.

The Cork-born author, who is also an award-winning playwright, documentary filmmaker and collaborative artist, has been appointed the resident writer at the Princess Grace Library in Monaco.

While in Monaco, Creedon will work on his next novel and present a series of lectures, the Library has confirmed.

The first lecture, titled A Sense Of Place, takes place next week.

On February 27, literary fans will get the chance to hear the author talk about his most recent book, Spaghetti Bowl, which is an anthology of essays exploring the downtown streets of his native Cork City.

The Princess Grace Library was established in memory of Grace Kelly who was born into a prominent Irish-American family in Philadelphia.

Following her meteoric rise in the world of theatre and film, Kelly retired from acting at age of 26 to marry Prince Rainier III of Monaco, where she began her duties as Princess Grace of Monaco.

The Prince founded the library in November 1984 as a tribute to Princess Grace, following her death in 1982.

With an artistic career spanning more than 30 years, Creedon’s work has won critical acclaim across the globe.

Most recently, The World Culture Council in Switzerland presented him with the Leonardo da Vinci Award 2024 in recognition of his contribution to the arts.

He was also honoured by the Irish American Heritage Centre who presented the author with the IBAM Award for Literature 2024.