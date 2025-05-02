Kevin Barry brings savagely funny Wild West love story to life at the Irish Cultural Centre

THE Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith will host one of Ireland’s most celebrated literary talents this evening as Kevin Barry arrives to read from his bestselling novel, The Heart In Winter.

Beginning at 8pm tonight (May 2), the event marks the paperback launch of Barry’s critically acclaimed novel, a lyrical and riotous tale of love, lawlessness, and longing set in the Montana badlands of 1891.

Tickets for the evening are priced at £7.

Selected as Book of the Year by The Guardian, The Irish Times, and The Irish Independent, The Heart In Winter tells the story of Tom Rourke, a hard-living Irish poet adrift in the copper-mining town of Butte.

His path collides with that of Polly Gillespie, the new wife of a devout mining captain, and the two flee westward on a stolen horse, hotly pursued by a band of deranged gunslingers.

Described by Barry himself as a “savagely funny, achingly beautiful” love story, the novel has earned praise from literary heavyweights.

Anne Enright has hailed it as “an absolute belter of a book,” while Colum McCann calls it “a great big rollicking ballad of a novel.”

The Sunday Times named it their Historical Novel of the Year.

Tonight's event promises an intimate evening of readings and conversation, as Barry joins journalist Anne Flaherty on stage to discuss the book, his writing process, and the characters who inhabit his imagined Wild West.

An audience Q&A and book signing will follow.

About the Author

Kevin Barry is the award-winning author of four novels and three short story collections, including Night Boat to Tangier, which was longlisted for the Booker Prize and named one of the New York Times’ Top Ten Books of the Year.

He has received the IMPAC Dublin Literary Award, the Goldsmiths Prize, the Lannan Foundation Award, and the Sunday Times EFG Short Story Award.

His other works include City of Bohane, Beatlebone, and the story collections There Are Little Kingdoms, Dark Lies the Island, and That Old Country Music. Barry also writes for stage and screen, and lives in County Sligo.

Tickets and Venue

Tickets (£7) are available via the Irish Cultural Centre website: www.irishculturalcentre.co.uk.

Venue: Irish Cultural Centre, 5 Blacks Road, Hammersmith, London W6 9DT.