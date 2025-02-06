Poet Paul Muldoon bestowed with Saoi of Aosdána title by President Higgins

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has honoured poet Paul Muldoon with the title Saoi of Aosdána.

The Armagh native was presented with the symbol of the office of Saoi, the gold Torc, at a ceremony held this morning.

“Paul Muldoon’s poetry allows us to undertake such a journey of emancipation," President Higgins said.

“His is a form of poetry known for its many and varied gifts.

"Some readers have recognised its use of paradox, with Paul’s poems being both playful yet serious, intangible yet direct, innovative yet traditional."

He added: “Reflecting upon a lifetime of outstanding creative work, which continues, it is such a pleasure to congratulate Paul Muldoon on being chosen by his peers in the world of arts and culture for this honour and, mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, to thank him for all that he has given, and all that he continues to give to us and to the world of Irish literature."

The honour of the Saoi is given for “singular and sustained distinction in the arts” the President’s office confirms.

Only members of Aosdána, which translates to 'people of the arts', may receive the title, which is conferred only on artists whose body of work is considered by their fellow members to be of significant merit and distinction.

Not more than seven members of Aosdána may hold this honour, which is held for life, at any one time.

A Saoi, or 'wise one', is elected by fellow members of Aosdána and Muldoon’s election brings to 22 the number of Saoithe who have been elected across Aosdána’s 44 years.

Paul Muldoon is the thirteenth Saoi in the discipline of literature, where he joins the company of George Morrison, elected in 2016; Roger Doyle, elected in 2019 and most recently Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, who was elected in 2022.

As well as his work as a poet, Muldoon is a professor of poetry, as well as an editor, critic, playwright, lyricist and translator.

Born in 1951 in Portadown, he is the author of twelve major collections of poetry, including One Thousand Things Worth Knowing (2015), Maggot (2010), Horse Latitudes (2006) and Moy Sand and Gravel (2002).