Poet Paul Muldoon bestowed with Saoi of Aosdána title by President Higgins
Culture

Poet Paul Muldoon bestowed with Saoi of Aosdána title by President Higgins

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has honoured poet Paul Muldoon with the title Saoi of Aosdána.

The Armagh native was presented with the symbol of the office of Saoi, the gold Torc, at a ceremony held this morning.

“Paul Muldoon’s poetry allows us to undertake such a journey of emancipation," President Higgins said.

“His is a form of poetry known for its many and varied gifts.

Poet Paul Muldoon has been elected Saoi of Aosdána

"Some readers have recognised its use of paradox, with Paul’s poems being both playful yet serious, intangible yet direct, innovative yet traditional."

He added: “Reflecting upon a lifetime of outstanding creative work, which continues, it is such a pleasure to congratulate Paul Muldoon on being chosen by his peers in the world of arts and culture for this honour and, mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, to thank him for all that he has given, and all that he continues to give to us and to the world of Irish literature."

The honour of the Saoi is given for “singular and sustained distinction in the arts” the President’s office confirms.

Only members of Aosdána, which translates to 'people of the arts', may receive the title, which is conferred only on artists whose body of work is considered by their fellow members to be of significant merit and distinction.

Not more than seven members of Aosdána may hold this honour, which is held for life, at any one time.

A Saoi, or 'wise one', is elected by fellow members of Aosdána and Muldoon’s election brings to 22 the number of Saoithe who have been elected across Aosdána’s 44 years.

In March 2024 Paul Muldoon (far right) took part in a World Poetry Day event in Belfast's Hillborough Castle with Britain's Queen Camilla and fellow poets Sinead Morrissey and Raquel McKee, actress Frances Tomelty, the late poet Michael Longley and actor Ian McElhinney

Paul Muldoon is the thirteenth Saoi in the discipline of literature, where he joins the company of George Morrison, elected in 2016; Roger Doyle, elected in 2019 and most recently Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, who was elected in 2022.

As well as his work as a poet, Muldoon is a professor of poetry, as well as an editor, critic, playwright, lyricist and translator.

Born in 1951 in Portadown, he is the author of twelve major collections of poetry, including One Thousand Things Worth Knowing (2015), Maggot (2010), Horse Latitudes (2006) and Moy Sand and Gravel (2002).

See More: Paul Muldoon, Saoi Of Aosdána

Related

A new slant on St Brigid’s crosses
Culture 1 week ago

A new slant on St Brigid’s crosses

By: Irish Post

Women and beer – how two female pint experts plan to shatter the stereotypes
Culture 2 weeks ago

Women and beer – how two female pint experts plan to shatter the stereotypes

By: Fiona Audley

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections
Culture 3 weeks ago

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man charged in connection with fire at house with women and children inside
News 10 hours ago

Man charged in connection with fire at house with women and children inside

By: Fiona Audley

Concerns Irish aviation will 'play catchup' to UK if passenger cap continues to hinder growth
News 11 hours ago

Concerns Irish aviation will 'play catchup' to UK if passenger cap continues to hinder growth

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast man jailed for rape and sexual assault of two women in Liverpool
News 20 hours ago

Belfast man jailed for rape and sexual assault of two women in Liverpool

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who killed off-duty police officer is jailed again for laundering millions for criminal gang
News 22 hours ago

Man who killed off-duty police officer is jailed again for laundering millions for criminal gang

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Utter cowardice': Mother-of-five threatened in Co. Down home by gang of masked men
News 22 hours ago

'Utter cowardice': Mother-of-five threatened in Co. Down home by gang of masked men

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation after teen subjected to racially-motivated assault in Belfast
News 23 hours ago

Investigation after teen subjected to racially-motivated assault in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy