The annual Irish Heritage bursary auditions at the Wigmore Hall, London
Culture

The annual Irish Heritage bursary auditions at the Wigmore Hall, London

Award winner, violist Eve Quigley

All images by Malcolm McNally

The annual Irish Heritage bursary auditions took place last month at the Wigmore Hall in London.

The bursary programme was established to encourage young Irish performers and composers, not only with performance opportunities, but also with financial support as they transition from college to professional life.

Thanks to the success of the charity’s fund-raising and to the support of generous donors and organisations such as the Ireland Funds, Irish Heritage is currently able to offer four valuable bursaries and a special award to Irish born and first-generation Irish students studying at recognised conservatoires and colleges.

 

The Irish Heritage Bursary Auditions list of winners:

Irish Heritage Bursary for Performance: Dida Condria (piano)

Homan Potterton Bursary for String Instruments: Eve Quigley (viola)

The Brackaville Bursary for Vocal Studies: Emily Hogarty (mezzo-soprano)

BVOF Special Award: Thomas Kelly (percussion)

 

Irish Heritage Chairperson Jim Kirby, Event Management Mary Connolly and Artistic Administrator Tara Viscardi are pictured left, 2nd left and right with Adjudicators Andrew King, Anna Cashnell and Fiachra Garvey

Award winner, pianist Dida Condria

Pianist Edward Scully

Tenor Hugo Brady

Award winner, percussionist Thomas Kelly

Award winner, mezzo-soprano Emily Hogarty

See More: Classical Music, Irish Heritage, Irish Musicians

Related

Unveiling the power of music
Culture 1 year ago

Unveiling the power of music

By: Colin Graham

Classical music in the City
Culture 2 years ago

Classical music in the City

By: Catherine Murphy

Much loved poet and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby dies aged 82
Culture 5 hours ago

Much loved poet and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby dies aged 82

By: Irish Post

Latest

Young mother and child left badly shaken after racially-motivated hate crime in south Belfast
News 1 day ago

Young mother and child left badly shaken after racially-motivated hate crime in south Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in Dublin collision
News 1 day ago

Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after man hospitalised in Belfast stabbing incident
News 1 day ago

Arrest after man hospitalised in Belfast stabbing incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone
News 1 day ago

Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police confirm body found on Causeway Coast is that of missing young man from London
News 1 day ago

Police confirm body found on Causeway Coast is that of missing young man from London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months
News 1 day ago

Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months

By: Gerard Donaghy