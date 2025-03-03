The annual Irish Heritage bursary auditions at the Wigmore Hall, London

All images by Malcolm McNally

The annual Irish Heritage bursary auditions took place last month at the Wigmore Hall in London.

The bursary programme was established to encourage young Irish performers and composers, not only with performance opportunities, but also with financial support as they transition from college to professional life.

Thanks to the success of the charity’s fund-raising and to the support of generous donors and organisations such as the Ireland Funds, Irish Heritage is currently able to offer four valuable bursaries and a special award to Irish born and first-generation Irish students studying at recognised conservatoires and colleges.

The Irish Heritage Bursary Auditions list of winners:

Irish Heritage Bursary for Performance: Dida Condria (piano)

Homan Potterton Bursary for String Instruments: Eve Quigley (viola)

The Brackaville Bursary for Vocal Studies: Emily Hogarty (mezzo-soprano)

BVOF Special Award: Thomas Kelly (percussion)