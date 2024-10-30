The journalist who defied authority and power

PAUL DONOVAN reviews Patrick Cockburn’s Believe Nothing Until It Is Officially Denied by Patrick Cockburn

IRISH born and raised, journalist, Patrick Cockburn, provides a great insight into the life of his legendary journalistic father Claud.

The title of the book, Believe Nothing Until It's Officially Denied, a phrase, credited to Claud, has become the mantra for journalists the world over.

The Cockburn family lived in Youghal, East County Cork, from 1947, till Claud's death in 1981. His second wife Patricia Arbuthnot was Irish.

Brought up in Ireland, author, Patrick had a lucky escape, when returning from London in 1957, aged six, he contracted polio. There was an epidemic in the area at the time. He survived but walked with a limp, as a result.

Claud Cockburn was the son of a foreign office diplomat, went to Berkhamsted school in Hertfordshire, then onto Oxford University, where he was close friends with novelist Graham Greene. He was also related to Evelyn Waugh. But that is about where the conventional establishment formation ends.

Claud and Greene travelled in the Europe of the inter-war years, seeing much devastation and importantly the rise of fascism. Claud became a reporter for the Times in Europe, then America. He was highly valued by the then Times editor, Geoffrey Dawson, and the management. But in 1932, he struck out on his own, creating a shoestring operation, The Week magazine - a kind of newsletter, breaking news not seen anywhere else. It was small circulation but with excellent inside sources, became essential reading, particularly in relation to what was happening in Europe, with the rise of the Nazis in Germany and the Spanish civil war.

Claud reported directly via his own eye witness accounts and connections. His wide range of contacts ensured important insights.

One of the important Claud exposés was how media and politicians in Britain and beyond were colluding in the appeasement policy towards Hitler. He exposed the role of the Cliveden set, grouped around the Astor family, which by the 1930s owned the Times and much of the British media, in helping foster support for appeasement.

Government policy at the time (1930s) was not to offend the Nazi regime.

Also, at the time, the editor of the Times, constantly altered reports, so they were not overly critical of Hitler.

Claud's form of guerrilla journalism involved using all weapons at his disposal to expose what was going on and the approaching catastrophe.

He seemed to attract opprobrium from all sides. MI5 were constantly monitoring his activities, yet he also managed to annoy Stalin and Kremlin chiefs. Maybe confirmation that he was getting it right in journalistic balance terms.

Author Patrick Cockburn obviously has a ringside seat regarding his father's life. An excellent journalist himself, Patrick, provides a most insightful commentary.

In pulling things together, he highlights how The Week was a unique instrument for the 1930s. Once, in many ways, Claud had revealed the truth, the role of The Week ceased. However, post war, guerrilla journalism continued in other forms. Claud played a big role in the creation and success of Private Eye. He also worked for Punch in the 1950s, when it became more rebellious under Malcolm Muggeridge's editorship. There were columns and commentary across the international media - including regular contributions for the Irish Times.

The conflict in the North came rather late in Claud's life but was something that cried out for his style of guerrilla journalism, a view, separate from the mainstream stereotyping of feuding tribes and British peacekeepers.

Most of the time, the mass of media are just a PR extension of government and the powerful. Never has this been more so than today, particularly in the reporting of conflicts like Gaza and Ukraine. Indeed, Patrick suggests that Claud's guerrilla style journalism is needed as much today as in the 1930s.

And we are beginning to see it via new outlets like Novara Media and the Canary. Publications like Private Eye also play a part, as do individual journalists embedded in the mainstream media.

One interesting quote from Claud on the need to speak truth to power was that truth needs to be spoken to the powerless, in order that they may be empowered to act.

Patrick Cockburn has produced a fascinating book about his father's life, with some excellent insights relevant to journalism today. A great read for all but a compulsory text for any aspiring journalists out there.

Believe Nothing Until It Is Officially Denied by Patrick Cockburn

Published by Verso, £30