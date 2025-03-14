Future leaders announced for this year’s Washington Ireland Program

THE Washington Ireland Program (WIP) Class of 2025 was announced on Wednesday this week at a special event on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Congressman Richard Neal from the US House of Representatives honoured the recipients and emphasised the importance of the program for maintaining strong relations between Ireland and the US.

WIP offers 30 emerging leaders from across the island of Ireland the opportunity to spend a summer working in the US capital, with particular emphasis on peace-building, transatlantic trade and diaspora relations.

The special event in Washington was co-hosted by WIP and Ulster University, during which WIP Founder Carol Wheeler was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of her outstanding contribution to peace and reconciliation. Ulster University said that the honour of ‘Doctor of the University’ was the highest accolade a university can confer.

For the past 30 years, WIP has played an important role in peace-building across the island by bringing together budding leaders from a wide range of communities and backgrounds to develop their diplomatic skills.

The Program boasts an impressive list of over 1,000 Alumni, including – but not limited to – former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Class of 2000), Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly MLA (Class of 2002) and Leader of the Opposition at Stormont Matthew O'Toole MLA (Class of 2004).

Rep. Fitzpatrick said at the announcement: “It is a great honor to announce the incoming class of Washington Ireland Program Emerging Leaders. For many years, my office has had the pleasure of hosting WIP students, and it is inspiring to see so many of them go on to serve with distinction in public life.

“The United States has always been a steadfast partner of peace and progress in Northern Ireland and Ireland, and I applaud the Washington Ireland Program for its commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders who will carry this legacy forward and shape a brighter future for all.”

Rep. Neal added: “As Co-Chair of the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus, I recognize the unique space occupied by the Washington Ireland Program. Fostering reconciliation and collaboration across political divides, WIP invests in the next generation of young leaders committed to achieving peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland.

“Congratulations to WIP Founder Carol Wheeler on her Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University. It is a fitting tribute to her outstanding commitment to peace and reconciliation.”

Meanwhile, WIP founder Carol Wheeler had this to say: “It is an incredible privilege to accept this honorary doctorate in recognition of the Washington Ireland Program’s journey over the past 31 years. What began as a small initiative to foster peace and reconciliation has now grown into an impactful network of over one thousand alumni who are shaping the future of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“The honor I have received is not just a reflection of the work of one individual, but of the support and dedication shown by our staff and volunteers, our work placements, host families, donors, governmental supporters, and — most importantly — our program participants who have helped build and shape WIP throughout its history.”