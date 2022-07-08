Actor Damian Lewis announced debut album and London date
Actor Damian Lewis announced debut album and London date

ACTOR DAMIAN Lewis has announced that he is to release his debut album and play two dates dates in August.

The actor, known for his roles in Homeland, Band of Brothers and Billions, will play an intimate warm-up date at London's Omega on August 4 before making an appearance at Wilderness Festival in Oxford on August 7.

He also announced that he will be releasing a debut album in 2023.

While predominately known for his acting work, Lewis has played classical guitar since he was 13. He busked through London in his early twenties and continued to make music as a hobby alongside his acting work.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing the songs I’ve written and been recording for my debut album," he said. "Be good to be back on stage, this time with a guitar in my hand.”

Tickets for the Omega gig are on sale here now.

This summer, Lewis was made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his services to drama and charity.

He said both he and his late wife Helen McCrory were "thrilled".

Acclaimed actress and Peaky Blinders star McCrory died in April 2021 aged 52 after being diagnosed with cancer.

In recent weeks, Lewis has been pictured with US musician Alison Mosshart, from the bands The Kills and The Dead Weather, prompting speculation they have begun a relationship.

They were most recently photographed at private members' club The House of Koko on Wednesday.

