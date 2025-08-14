New play explores complexities of Irish culture in Harrow

A NEW play which explores the complexities of Irish culture will run at a theatre fringe festival this weekend.

Blessed in Harrow will take place within the Boiler House Festival line up at Harrow Arts Centre in North London.

The annual event, which was created after Greater London Authority (GLA) funding allowed for the conversion of the Centre’s old boiler house into a new creative space, takes place across the month of August.

“We programme innovative and original performances every week from up-and-coming talent from Harrow and beyond,” the organisers explain.

Produced by London-based Irish poet and playwright Margaret Rochford, whose roots lie in Co. Kerry, Blessed in Harrow highlights the many nuances of Irish culture through of an extensive group of characters.

“What is it that compels a group of Irish dancers, dreamers, chancers, storytellers, nurses, booksellers, strummers, musicians, plumbers, singers, poets, bellringers, ornithologists, lovers, cosmologists; all to gather in The Boiler House, to rearrange their reasons, to come and count their blessings in Harrow?” the organisers say of the play.

“Join us for an evening exploring Irish culture in Harrow,” they add.

This show is part of Harrow Council’s Diamond Anniversary Programme.

“We are excited to welcome various themed acts to celebrate Harrow's diverse culture, history and arts landscape for our 2025 edition," a spokesperson for Harrow Arts Centre said.

