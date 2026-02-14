As Jessie Buckley eyes Oscar glory, Brenda Fricker remains Ireland’s trailblazer
Entertainment

As Jessie Buckley eyes Oscar glory, Brenda Fricker remains Ireland’s trailblazer

AFTER her recent Golden Globe win for her mesmerising performance in Hamnet, Jessie Buckley is now seen as the favourite to become the first Irish actress to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards in March.

If she’s successful, she’ll be the second Irishwoman to win the golden statuette.

At present, Brenda Fricker holds the distinct honour of being the only Irish-born actress to win an Oscar, taking Best Supporting Actress for her role in My Left Foot in 1989. While it technically doesn’t count, Maureen O’Hara was presented with an honorary Academy Award in 2014.

Anyone who has had the pleasure of spending time in Brenda’s company can immediately conclude that here is a woman with a penchant for brutal honesty, unafraid to wear her heart on her sleeve — as I observed during several long chats with her.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today

See More: Actor, Brenda Fricker, Irish

Related
Heritage 4 years ago

‘A brilliant woman’ – Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson gushes over his ‘amazing’ Irish mammy

By: Aidan Lonergan

Life & Style 8 years ago

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor on playing an ex-IRA member, being an Irish actor in the UK, and what's in store for 2018

By: Ryan Price

Entertainment 8 years ago

Tom Hanks tells a brilliant story about his time in Ireland shooting Saving Private Ryan

By: Ryan Price

Latest
Football 2 days ago

O'Neill says Celtic can't afford to take anyone lightly as they prepare to host bottom club Livingston

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Pedestrian dies in Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 3 days ago

Ireland remembering itself with help from people who left

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 3 days ago

After 20 years in London actor Jessica Regan still can't afford to buy a home - so she's made a show about it

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 3 days ago

Brenda Fricker set to be awarded Freedom of the City of Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 days ago

Dog groomers and hair salon among stores targeted in spate of burglaries

By: Fiona Audley