Dog groomers and hair salon among stores targeted in spate of burglaries

THERE will be an increased police presence in Belfast this week after a spate of burglaries were recorded at commercial premises.

The incidents, which happened in the Dunmurry area of west Belfast, began on January 26, when burglars forced their way into a dog grooming parlour and stole cash from the building.

On February 4 a further four businesses were targeted at a complex in Kingsway, with money stolen from each premises, and two further stores were broken into on February 7.

"Initially police received a report on Monday, 26th January that entry had been forced to a dog groomers in the Killeaton Crescent area and that a sum of cash was taken,” West Belfast Local Policing Team Inspector McAleavy explained in a statement issued today.

"It was then reported that four units at a business complex in Kingsway were forcibly entered sometime around 6am on Wednesday, February 4, with small sums of money taken from each,” he added.

"A further report was received on Saturday 7th February that entry had been forced to an electronics shop in the Lambeg Road area and to a hair salon, in Kingsway, sometime between 5pm on Friday and 9.40am on Saturday morning.

“Damage was caused to the door and property inside the salon but nothing is believed to have been taken at this time.”

Police investigating the incidents are looking into any potential links between them.

“We are investigating a potential link between these incidents and in response to these reports we plan on showing an increased presence in the area,” Inspector McAleavy confirmed.

"I would appeal to anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in these areas recently or who may have information that could help with our enquiries, to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 391 07/02/25,” he added.