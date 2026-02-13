Problems with promises made over a cradle
Comment

Problems with promises made over a cradle

I WAS baptised twice.

The first time was, I think, on the day I was born, a premature twin, with some doubt hanging over both of us about whether we would last the day.

That was in the bedroom of a house in Muff, on the Irish border, just up the road from Derry, my father’s home city.

The second time I was baptised was more formally at the little church at Iskaheen in proximity to a holy well when I was more than a year old.

Both occasions were profound infringements of my human rights. I had not thought this until now but I have it on the authority of canon lawyer and former president of Ireland, Mary McAleese.

See More: Baptism, Catholic Church, Ireland

