'Heartbeat of The Pogues': Tributes as band's drummer Andrew Ranken passes away

ANDREW RANKEN, drummer with folk punk band The Pogues, has died at the age of 72.

A statement on the band's website and social media channels revealed that Ranken, a founder member of the band, passed away on Tuesday.

The statement described Ranken as the 'heartbeat of The Pogues'.

Born in London in 1953, Ranken first began playing drums at the age of 14.

Commitments with another group initially saw him turn down an approach from Shane MacGowan and Jem Finer to join a band they were putting together.

However, he later reconsidered and in early 1983 joined Pogue Mahone, which would ultimately be renamed The Pogues before their debut album was released in 1984.

Following the band's first break-up in 1996, Ranken, nicknamed The Clobberer, joined fellow bandmates Spider Stacy and Darryl Hunt in The Vendettas.

He later played with other bands including Kippers, The Municipal Waterboard and The Mysterious Wheels.

He returned to The Pogues when the band reformed in 2001, staying until their second split in 2014.

However, Ranken was not part of the group's 2024 reunion alongside Finer, Stacy and James Fearnley.

'Forever a true friend'

In their statement, the three surviving members described Ranken as a 'brother'.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues," read the statement.

"Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother.

"Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.

"Jem, James & Spider."

Commenting on the band's post on social media, MacGowan's widow Victoria Mary Clarke also paid tribute to Ranken.

"Andrew was a beautiful human and a total gentleman and an absolutely legendary drummer," she wrote.

"He was very much loved by @shanemacgowanofficial and I have no doubt that he will be warmly welcomed by Shane but he will be very much missed here on Earth."

MacGowan passed away in 2023 from pneumonia, while Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt died in 2022 and guitarist Philip Chevron passed away in 2013.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.