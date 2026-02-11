US risk management firm Supply Wisdom chooses Dublin as location for new European HQ

A LEADING US risk management firm has chosen Dublin as the location for its new European headquarters.

Supply Wisdom, a global leader in continuous risk intelligence, says the site will help it stay close to customers across EMEA while laying the foundations for long-term growth in the region.

The move will also see the creation of up to 21 high-value jobs in the capital over the next three years.

"This expansion into Dublin marks a significant milestone in Supply Wisdom's journey," said the company's CEO, Jenna Wells.

"We're honoured to partner with incredible customers across many European nations and as demand for our platform continues to accelerate, establishing a dedicated presence in Ireland enables us to attract exceptional talent, deepen innovation and further advance our mission to help organisations build more resilient, transparent and responsible supply chains across the region."

Critical role

Founded in 2017 and based in New York, Supply Wisdom delivers always-on visibility into third-party and supply-chain risk across financial, operational, cyber, ESG and geopolitical domains.

The company works with some of the world's largest enterprises, including Bank of Ireland, Banco Santander and Bank of New York Mellon.

The European HQ will serve as a regional base for sales, customer support and R&D activities, supporting clients across banking, financial services and other regulated industries.

Dublin was selected for its deep talent pool, strong technology ecosystem and access to key global markets.

From the Irish capital, Supply Wisdom will deliver continuous risk intelligence to organisations across Europe as they respond to evolving regulatory and operational requirements.

The Irish operation will play a critical role in developing Supply Wisdom's core intellectual property while supporting customers across EMEA.

'Strong endorsement'

The project is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Dónal Travers, the organisation's Executive Director, said: "I am delighted with Supply Wisdom's decision to establish a European Headquarters in Dublin.

"This highlights Ireland's offering as a leading location for innovative scaling companies seeking a European location to support their growth."

Meanwhile, Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said: "The decision by Supply Wisdom to establish its European headquarters in Dublin is a strong endorsement of Ireland's position as a leading hub for innovation, technology and global business services.

"The creation of high-value roles across sales, customer support and R&D further strengthens our growing reputation for talent and expertise in these strategic sectors."

