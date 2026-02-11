Police name woman who died in Co. Tyrone collision

POLICE have named a woman who died in a collision in Co. Tyrone this morning.

Ann Marshall, from the Moneymore area, died in a single-vehicle collision in the Cookstown area.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them.

"We received a report at approximately 7.30am of a one-vehicle collision involving a red Seat Ateca on the Moneymore Road," said Detective Inspector Stewart of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from our partner agencies. Tragically, Ann was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The Moneymore Road, which was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, has now re-opened.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or has any mobile phone or dash cam footage which could assist us, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 196 of February 11.

