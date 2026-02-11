Pedestrian dies in Co. Down collision

A PEDESTRIAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Down.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision in Newtownards on Tuesday evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident contact them.

"Police received a report at around 6.50pm on Tuesday evening of a collision involving a car and a male pedestrian," said Inspector Dave Stewart of the PSNI.

"Officers attended, supported by colleagues from partner emergency services, however, the pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The Kempe Stones Road was closed for some time but has now reopened.

"We are investigating the circumstances of this collision and are particularly keen to hear from persons who witnessed the incident or hold digital footage which may assist with our enquiries.

"This includes dash-cam, mobile, CCTV or other material."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1284 of February 10.

