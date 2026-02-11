Pedestrian dies in Co. Down collision
News

Pedestrian dies in Co. Down collision

A PEDESTRIAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Down.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision in Newtownards on Tuesday evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident contact them.

"Police received a report at around 6.50pm on Tuesday evening of a collision involving a car and a male pedestrian," said Inspector Dave Stewart of the PSNI.

"Officers attended, supported by colleagues from partner emergency services, however, the pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The Kempe Stones Road was closed for some time but has now reopened.

"We are investigating the circumstances of this collision and are particularly keen to hear from persons who witnessed the incident or hold digital footage which may assist with our enquiries.

"This includes dash-cam, mobile, CCTV or other material."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1284 of February 10.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Down

Related
News 3 days ago

Two men arrested over hoax bomb calls

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 6 days ago

'An utterly heartbreaking tragedy': Boy, 11, dies in Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Female pedestrian in her 80s dies following Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Woman arrested after heroin and cannabis worth €1.7m seized in Carlow

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Pedestrian seriously injured in Co. Louth collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Renewed appeal for information on Icelandic tourist who went missing in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Dublin Airport reports record-breaking passenger numbers in January

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Free ‘digital proficiency course’ will teach online safety to pupils and parents across Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Independence party politicians set to debate ‘exiting the Union’ in Westminster

By: Fiona Audley