Belfast woman competes to be crowned Ultimate Wedding Planner in new BBC series
Entertainment

Belfast woman competes to be crowned Ultimate Wedding Planner in new BBC series

Ultimate Wedding Planner contestant Chantelle is a former hairdresser from Belfast

A BELFAST woman is among eight hopefuls vying to be crowned the best wedding planner in a new BBC Two reality series.

Former hairdresser Charlotte will battle it out with seven other aspiring wedding planners for the series which airs next month.

Presenters Sara Davies, Fred Sirieix and Raj Somaiya lead the search for the Ultimate Wedding Planner as six brave couple agree to let the aspiring planners take control of their special day for the show.

This week the Northern Irishwoman said filming the series was the “best experience” of her life and explained that she chose to take part in it as she was new to the wedding planning industry.

Chantelle in action on the show

“I wanted to participate in the show as I had just started in the industry and hadn’t yet had the opportunity to show my full capabilities and really express my creativity,’ Charlotte explained.

“Filming the show was the best experience of my life, it gave me a new direction for my career and unlocked opportunities that I never thought possible,” she added.

With the series soon to air, the wedding planner claims she is now looking forward to seeing it.

Ultimate Wedding Planner hopefuls (l-r) Bernie, Shabana, Toby, Yasmin, Jack, Charlene, Tash and Chantelle

“I’m excited to watch the show and I feel extremely proud for putting myself out there and taking the leap to progress my career,” she admits.

“Being a contestant on the show has been one of my greatest achievements and I can’t wait to see what opportunities will come next.”

The first episode of Ultimate Wedding Planner airs on BBC Two on August 8 at 9pm.

