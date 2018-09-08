Brian McFadden banned from driving for six months
Entertainment

Brian McFadden banned from driving for six months

The former Boyzone singer has told of his shock at his penalty received in court.

The Irish man appeared in Nottingham court as he admitted going over the speed limit.

McFadden tweeted: "Just left court in Nottingham. I was Clocked doing 39 in a 30 zone. 6 months suspension and £450 fine."

"Drink driver crashed his car he got 12 months and an £85 fine. As far as driving to my gigs the prosecution suggested I tweet my followers for a lift! Joke", he added.

