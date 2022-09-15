Cabaret time at Grim's Dyke
Cabaret time at Grim's Dyke

Gerry Molumby

DONEGAL FLOWER - Mary Rose

It’s autumn, and it’s time for cabaret nights again at The Grim’s Dyke Hotel in Harrow, Middlesex. Triskellion Productions are presenting an evening of country songs, Irish ballads, traditional music — and a tribute to Percy French come September 16.

Once the home of WS Gilbert (of Gilbert and Sullivan fame), Grim’s Dyke has transformed into a luxury hotel.

Just in case you’re wondering, the name Grim’s Dyke comes from an ancient defensive earthwork which runs for three miles from Pinner Hill to Bentley Priory, and dates back to Roman times. The earthworks formed part of the boundary of the territory belonging to the Catuvellauni tribe of Ancient Britons and was constructed to help keep out marauding Romans.

So even though you didn’t ask, now you know!

For the past few years, audiences have not only been entertained with thoughts and evocations or the musical legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan — as well as the history of the building — but also by the best of Irish cabaret presented by Gerry Molumby and Patrick O'Connell from Triskellion Productions.

The next date for the cabaret section of your diary is September 16.

Following dinner in the Gilbert Restaurant guests will be invited upstairs to Gilbert's Music Room. There they will be transported dreamily to another land. No, not via The Gondoliers of Gilbert or Sullivan, and not to the town of Titipu in the Mikado. Be prepared instead to cross the sea to Ireland with music and song from Mary Rose Devanney. Mary, from Donegal, will present a cross section of ballads from Irish folk to country music. Even though there’s not a Pirate of Penzance in view, the spirit of Arthur Sullivan, Irish on both sides of his family, will live on.

Gerry Molumby from Triskellion Productions will be performing a programme of Percy French songs, accompanied by Duncan McTaggart on grand piano.

Traditional music will be provided by Terence O'Flaherty Trio (vocals, guitar, banjo and flute) while London-Irish comedian Patrick O’Connell will be keeping ribs tickled.

Admission is £55 per person. Even Arthur Sullivan would have agreed that that is excellent value.

Friday, September 16

Grim’s Dyke Hotel

Old Redding, Harrow Weald

London HA3 6SH

 

020 8385 3100

[email protected]

 

