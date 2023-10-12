Cara Dillon announces first new album in six years

LEADING Irish Folk singer Cara Dillon has confirmed when fans can expect her next album.

The popular artist, who hails from Co. Derry, will release Coming Home in early 2024, which marks six years since her last album.

It is the first album to be released by the singer which features entirely original material.

In a break from previous work, Coming Home sees Dillon blur the lines between spoken word and song.

It features ten tracks which bring to life “intensely personal memories of her native Co. Derry and the people, places, and customs that have shaped her” her label Charcoal Records confirm.

It will be released alongside a book of the same name, featuring Dillon’s original poetry and lyrics, as well as personal stories and anecdotes, offering some additional context to her artistic work.

This week Dillon shared the first single from the album, titled Clear the Path, a piece which “reflects on the influence of those who have gone before us, both acknowledging and respecting the significance they have on our lives today”.

“What is it that makes us who we are?” Dillon asks.

“Which talents, traits, and resemblances have we inherited? What has trickled down through the generations?

“Our ancestral paths should be kept clear and not allowed to become overgrown. There's wonder and joy if you follow that path,” she adds.

Ahead of the album and book release, Dillon embarks on an extensive UK tour this autumn where she will present the new material for the first time live, including a prestigious showcase concert at Belfast’s Grand Opera House, as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival.

Clear the Path is out now on all digital platforms. Coming Home, the album and book, will be released in early 2024. Cara is on tour in the UK throughout autumn/winter 2023, for tickets or further information click here.