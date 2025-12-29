Chris O’Dowd among star-studded cast of new film featuring talking sheep
Chris O’Dowd among star-studded cast of new film featuring talking sheep

IRISH actor Chris O’Dowd is among the star-studded cast of a new murder mystery film being led by Hugh Jackman.

The Sheep Detectives follows sheep farmer George Hardy, played by Jackman, as he goes about his daily business.

That involves tending to his flock of sheep, which he rears solely for their wool and also reads detective stories to them by night.

When the farmer turns up dead the sheep are spurred into action, taking it upon themselves to solve the case of his murder.

O’Dowd, who hails from Boyle in Co. Roscommon, stars alongside the likes of Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston in the Sony Pictures production.

Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein and Rhys Darby also star in the film, which is set to be released in cinemas in May 2026.

Watch the trailer for the film below...

