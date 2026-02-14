Eddie Jordan - the outsider who talked his way into Formula One

AS THE first anniversary of the death of Eddie Jordan — the charismatic former Formula One team owner and towering figure in motorsport — draws near, the F1 world is poised to reflect on a year without one of its most unmistakable personalities.

The Irishman, who founded the eponymous Jordan Grand Prix team in 1991 and launched the careers of some of the sport’s biggest names, died on March 20 at the age of 76 after a battle with aggressive cancer, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the racing community.

He might have gone to his grave with an estimated fortune of £470 million, but Eddie wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

During one of several interviews I conducted with the larger-than-life character, Eddie told me he was a “wheeler-dealer” and was known as either Flash Jordan or “The Stroker” when growing up in his hometown of Bray in County Wicklow.

