Director Pat Collins in London for special screening of hit film
Entertainment

ACCLAIMED Irish director Pat Collins will be in London this month for a special screening of his latest film That They May Face the Rising Sun.

Adapted from Irish literary giant John McGahern’s final novel, Cork native Collins brings the joys of rural life and the Irish countryside splendidly to life in the film.

McGahern’s tale focuses on a couple - Joe, played by Barry Ward, and Kate, played by Anna Bederke - who have escaped London and find themselves woven into the lush world of County Leitrim.

Barry Ward and Anna Bederke in That They May Face the Rising Sun

The movie follows their journey, and Collins continues his run of hit films which offer authentic views of Gaelic lives.

Since it went on general release five months ago, the feature has received rave reviews and been nominated for and won major industry awards.

Collins will be in London to attend a special screening of the film at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, where he will take questions from the audience afterwards.

The event takes place on September 25. Doors open at 7pm.

For tickets, costing £8, click here.

