Dramatic beauty of Northern Ireland captured in new Dungeons & Dragons movie
Entertainment

Beauty spots across Northern Ireland feature in the film

THE dramatic beauty of Northern Ireland has once again been captured on the silver screen - with the region providing most of the filming locations for the new Dungeons & Dragons film.

Released last month and starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the popular role-playing board game which became a cult classic in the 1970s.

Some the Northern Irish beauty spots that feature in the film are the Giant’s Causeway and Glenarm Castle and Dunluce Castle in Co. Antrim.

Northern Ireland was the main filming location for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie

Recently a selection of international journalists got to see those sights for themselves, on a visit to Northern Ireland as the guests of Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI.

A spokesperson for the Irish tourism agency confirmed: “Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Tourism NI, invited top journalists from GB, the United States, Germany, France, Spain and Belgium to visit Northern Ireland, to check out some of the locations used in filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

The movie, released last month, is based on the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing board game

They added: “During their time here, they visited places like Tollymore Forest Park, Castle Ward and the Ards Peninsula, as well as Carrickfergus Castle, Glenarm Castle, the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Ballintoy, the Giant’s Causeway and Dunluce Castle.”

Northern Ireland has built a significant reputation as a location for film and television production in recent years, with the hit series Game of Thrones and epic 2022 movie The Northman both predominantly filmed in the region.

Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez star in the film

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves adds to the list of productions that showcase the beauty of Northern Ireland to a global audience.

“Tourism Ireland’s aim is to capitalise on the huge popularity of the film – reminding viewers that it was shot on location here, spiking their curiosity about the locations and inspiring them to come and explore them in the real world,” Tourism Ireland said.

International journalists at Glenarm Castle, one of the locations used in filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Watch the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below:

