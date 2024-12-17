Éanna Hardwicke and Eddie Marsan to star in new thriller based on Belfast bank robbery

IRISH actor Éanna Hardwicke has been cast alongside Eddie Marsan in a new thriller based on a real-life bank robbery.

The pair will lead the cast of No Ordinary Heist which begins filming in Dublin in January.

The film, which is the first feature project for the newly launched Irish firm Picture Locked Productions, is inspired by a robbery at the Northern Bank in Belfast in 2004.

A gang stole £26.5 million from the bank on Donegall Square West on December 20, 2004.

Noone has ever been brought to justice for the crime.

Directed by Colin McIvor and co-written by McIvor and debut screenwriter Aisling Corristine, No Ordinary Heist follows two bank employees who are forced to orchestrate a £26.5 million robbery to save their families – and must carry out the crime without the gang ever stepping foot inside the bank.

“For Aisling and I, it was always the human story behind this truly extraordinary, complex and terrifying event that appealed, and the fact it all played out on my doorstep, only added to that cinematic appeal,” McIvor said.

“And so, having been inspired, we set out to use this event as the basis for our fictionalised drama”.

No Ordinary Heist will be shot on locations across Dublin and Belfast.