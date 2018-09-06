'We feel truly blessed' – Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews welcome baby boy

IRISH model Vogue Williams has revealed she has given birth to a baby boy.

Williams and her husband, Spencer Matthews, revealed the news on Wednesday.

It is a first child for the couple, who announced the pregnancy in March.

This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed 💙 pic.twitter.com/JstCe0r88r — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) September 5, 2018

Taking to social media, Williams revealed her son was born in London at 3.55am, adding she felt ‘truly blessed’.

New dad Matthews meanwhile posted a similar message, sharing a picture of him holding his newborn son’s hand.

This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed. Couldn’t be more proud of @VogueWilliams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/97HxkFCvEQ — Spencer Matthews (@SpencerMatthews) September 5, 2018

The couple married in June four months after Spencer popped the question during a performance of the Lion King.

They have yet to reveal the baby’s name, but reports ahead of the birth said they had decided on Stanley, after Vogue let slip the baby’s sex on an Irish TV show.