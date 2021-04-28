Film makers offered €10,000 grant to shoot short film in beautiful County Donegal
Entertainment

Film makers offered €10,000 grant to shoot short film in beautiful County Donegal

ASPIRING FILMMAKERS have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to get their project off the ground-- if they film it in the north west of Ireland, that is.

While filming a scene in the breathtaking, rugged landscape of the west of Ireland  would likely already be a dream come true for countless creatives, Donegal County Council are encouraging people to truly follow this dream, by establishing an extremely generous bursary.

Under plans by Donegal County Council and the Film Office Donegal aiming to foster talent, creativity and activity in film-making in the northwestern county, a grant of €10,000 is being offered to filmmakers who are willing to set and shoot their short film in Donegal.

Bundoran, County Donegal, Ireland.
Advertisement

The scheme, titled The Donegal Film Office Short Film Bursary, is open to filmmakers who have a script that has already been developed and has been seen by a Director and had input from a Producer.

The grant will go towards the cost of the production of 'original, entertaining stories', either a short drama or documentary film between 10 to 12 minutes in length, and must be shot in Donegal this year, 2021.

Aideen Doherty of the Donegal Film Office, announcing the generous bursary to foster creativity in Donegal, said:

"Working with The National Creative Ireland Programme 2017-2022 to provide this opportunity for filmmakers in Donegal is a priority for the film office.

"Donegal has lots to offer the industry by way of talent, landscapes and services and we look forward to showcasing the end product!"

If you're an aspiring film-maker interested in setting your project in the beauty of Donegal, you can find out more on the Donegal Film Office website (here) or by contacting the council directly at [email protected]

Those interested should send their application before 12 noon on Friday, 14 May 2021.

Advertisement

See More: Creativity, Donegal, Film Makers, Irish Films, Short Film

Related

Gaming Trends in Ireland in 2021
Entertainment 1 day ago

Gaming Trends in Ireland in 2021

By: Gerry McCarthy

Ireland at the Oscars: The 7 greatest Irish Academy Award winners of all time
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ireland at the Oscars: The 7 greatest Irish Academy Award winners of all time

By: Jack Beresford

How well do you know the Oscars? Take our Irish-themed Academy Awards Quiz and find out
News 3 days ago

How well do you know the Oscars? Take our Irish-themed Academy Awards Quiz and find out

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Government reject Leinster Rugby's proposal to have 2,000 fans at RDS
Sport 10 minutes ago

Government reject Leinster Rugby's proposal to have 2,000 fans at RDS

By: Rudi Kinsella

Irish artist pays powerful tribute to Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory with stunning Dublin mural
News 20 minutes ago

Irish artist pays powerful tribute to Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory with stunning Dublin mural

By: Jack Beresford

Irish government 'optimistic' that pubs will reopen on June 10
News 24 minutes ago

Irish government 'optimistic' that pubs will reopen on June 10

By: Harry Brent

Scheme launched to buy bikes for disadvantaged areas so every child can learn to cycle safely
Out & About 50 minutes ago

Scheme launched to buy bikes for disadvantaged areas so every child can learn to cycle safely

By: Rachael O'Connor

Fewer than 150 people in hospital with Covid in Ireland
News 1 hour ago

Fewer than 150 people in hospital with Covid in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford