First Irish language film shot entirely in North gets its premiere this weekend
Entertainment

First Irish language film shot entirely in North gets its premiere this weekend

Doineann gets its premiere this weekend

DOINEANN, Irish for ‘stormy weather’, is the feature film debut from Damian McCann which gets its TV premiere on Sunday, March 13 on BBC Two Northern Ireland. 

With the screenplay penned by Aislinn Clarke, the movie stars Peter Coonan, Bríd Brennan, Clare Monnelly and Sean T. Ó Meallaigh tell the story of the disappearance of a woman and her baby on a remote Irish island.

Tomás, her husband (Coonan), must put his trust in the island’s retired policewoman (Brennan) to help find his family before a storm hits the island.

Produced by award-winning production company, DoubleBand Films, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, BBC Gaeilge and TG4, Doineann is the first Irish-language feature film to be shot entirely in Northern Ireland.

Doineann airs on BBC2 Northern Ireland on Sunday, March 13 at 10pm and can be viewed on BBC iPlayer after broadcast. To access BBC Northern Ireland, scroll down to the bottom of the BBC iPlayer website and in ‘Location’ select Northern Ireland

See More: Aislinn Clarke, BBC2, Doineann

Related

Huddersfield St Patrick’s Parade will be 'second shortest in world'
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Huddersfield St Patrick’s Parade will be 'second shortest in world'

By: Fiona Audley

Rugged GAA players sought as extras for upcoming Liam Neeson flick in Donegal
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Rugged GAA players sought as extras for upcoming Liam Neeson flick in Donegal

By: Connell McHugh

Dónall Ó Héalai: 'We're in a very exciting chapter in Irish film history'
Entertainment 1 day ago

Dónall Ó Héalai: 'We're in a very exciting chapter in Irish film history'

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Dublin-based emergency assistance firm sets up at Ukraine border
News 40 minutes ago

Dublin-based emergency assistance firm sets up at Ukraine border

By: Connell McHugh

James Ryan feels Ireland are ready for Twickenham this weekend
Sport 2 hours ago

James Ryan feels Ireland are ready for Twickenham this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A bursary has been launched by Sky Ireland to support members of the Irish women's football team
Sport 19 hours ago

A bursary has been launched by Sky Ireland to support members of the Irish women's football team

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tyson Fury says Conor McGregor's best days are behind him.
Sport 20 hours ago

Tyson Fury says Conor McGregor's best days are behind him.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bread, cheese and lamb among best Irish foods named at Food Awards 2022
News 20 hours ago

Bread, cheese and lamb among best Irish foods named at Food Awards 2022

By: Connell McHugh