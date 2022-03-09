First Irish language film shot entirely in North gets its premiere this weekend

DOINEANN, Irish for ‘stormy weather’, is the feature film debut from Damian McCann which gets its TV premiere on Sunday, March 13 on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

With the screenplay penned by Aislinn Clarke, the movie stars Peter Coonan, Bríd Brennan, Clare Monnelly and Sean T. Ó Meallaigh tell the story of the disappearance of a woman and her baby on a remote Irish island.

Tomás, her husband (Coonan), must put his trust in the island’s retired policewoman (Brennan) to help find his family before a storm hits the island.

Produced by award-winning production company, DoubleBand Films, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, BBC Gaeilge and TG4, Doineann is the first Irish-language feature film to be shot entirely in Northern Ireland.

Doineann airs on BBC2 Northern Ireland on Sunday, March 13 at 10pm and can be viewed on BBC iPlayer after broadcast. To access BBC Northern Ireland, scroll down to the bottom of the BBC iPlayer website and in ‘Location’ select Northern Ireland