Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to enter I'm a Celeb jungle
Entertainment

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to enter I'm a Celeb jungle

FORMER UK Health secretary Matt Hancock has signed up to join the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

According to The Sun, Hancock has signed on as a last minute addition to the show which is to begin next week.

The MP had to resign from the Cabinet after The Sun newspaper in the UK published footage of the Conservative MP kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules.

He has now had the Tory whip suspended after the news emerged of his decision to enter the jungle.

Chief whip Simon Hart said:

“Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

When Hancock’s Tory colleague Nadine Dorries went to the Australian jungle in 2012 she also had the whip suspended.

Hancock was among supporters of Rishi Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.

He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee, but pulled out of the race yesterday.

Other cast members confirmed for the show include Boy George, Sue Cleaver of Corrie fame, Olivia Atwood from Love Island and former England footballer Jill Scott.

The first episode of this year’s season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will air at 9pm this Sunday on ITV in the UK, and on Virgin Media One in Ireland.

See More: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Matt Hancock

Related

Ant and Dec targeting Roy Keane for upcoming I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
News 1 year ago

Ant and Dec targeting Roy Keane for upcoming I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

By: Harry Brent

I'm A Celeb: Nadine Coyle gaining 'illegal' votes savvy Irish fans
News 2 years ago

I'm A Celeb: Nadine Coyle gaining 'illegal' votes savvy Irish fans

By: Harry Brent

I'm A Celeb fans ask for subtitles because they can't understand Nadine Coyle's Irish accent
News 2 years ago

I'm A Celeb fans ask for subtitles because they can't understand Nadine Coyle's Irish accent

By: Harry Brent

Latest

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus believes facing Ireland in the Autumn Nations Series is a 'massive test'
Sport 2 hours ago

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus believes facing Ireland in the Autumn Nations Series is a 'massive test'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Report | Bulgaria 0-1 Republic of Ireland UEFA Regions Cup Qualifying
Sport 19 hours ago

Report | Bulgaria 0-1 Republic of Ireland UEFA Regions Cup Qualifying

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Top Irish Halloween traditions
Life & Style 20 hours ago

Top Irish Halloween traditions

By: Irish Post

Twelve players have joined the Irish camp ahead of the All Black XV and South Africa games
Sport 22 hours ago

Twelve players have joined the Irish camp ahead of the All Black XV and South Africa games

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Graeme Souness believes that Celtic and Rangers should build a 100k stadium together and join the Premier League. 
Sport 23 hours ago

Graeme Souness believes that Celtic and Rangers should build a 100k stadium together and join the Premier League. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue