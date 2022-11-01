Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to enter I'm a Celeb jungle

FORMER UK Health secretary Matt Hancock has signed up to join the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

According to The Sun, Hancock has signed on as a last minute addition to the show which is to begin next week.

The MP had to resign from the Cabinet after The Sun newspaper in the UK published footage of the Conservative MP kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules.

He has now had the Tory whip suspended after the news emerged of his decision to enter the jungle.

Chief whip Simon Hart said:

“Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

When Hancock’s Tory colleague Nadine Dorries went to the Australian jungle in 2012 she also had the whip suspended.

Hancock was among supporters of Rishi Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.

He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee, but pulled out of the race yesterday.

Other cast members confirmed for the show include Boy George, Sue Cleaver of Corrie fame, Olivia Atwood from Love Island and former England footballer Jill Scott.

The first episode of this year’s season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will air at 9pm this Sunday on ITV in the UK, and on Virgin Media One in Ireland.