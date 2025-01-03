Gigging in Ireland in 2025 - the best of what's to come

THERE are plenty of gigs on officer across Ireland in 2025.

From Snow Patrol and Sabrina Carpenter to David Gray and My Bloody Valentine there is something to suit all tastes and demographics.

We cast an eye over the concerts to look out for this year...

Snow Patrol

February 25th, 3Arena, Dublin, €45 (sold out); February 27th/28th, SSE Arena, Belfast, £44

The trio of Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly, Johnny McDaid pull out the hits (Run, Chocolate, Chasing Cars, Open Your Eyes, Just Say Yes, et al) and gamely plug their latest album, The Forest Is the Path.

Sabrina Carpenter

March 3rd/4th, 3Arena, Dublin, €61 (sold out)

You may have thought that America’s newest pop star crush had arrived out of the blue, but Carpenter has six albums under her belt, so she’s experienced enough to know the rules of the game. With both 3Arena shows sold out, it’s clear that all her hard work over the past ten years has paid off.

Sugababes

April 19th, SSE Arena, Belfast, £53.35; April 20th, 3Arena, Dublin, €52.35

With second-generation Irish woman Siobhán Donaghy front and centre of this enduring trio (along with Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan), you can expect to hear the classic pop/dance songs that pushed them as teenagers into the limelight. Gather around the handbags for Overload, About You Now, Freak Like Me, Hole in the Head, Round Round, Stronger, and Push the Button.

David Gray

May 2nd, 3Arena, Dublin, €72.70

Honorary Irishman David Gray has always looked to Ireland for the kind of fanbase that recognises passion and pain in equal measure, and it’s no wonder the songwriter struck such a chord in the early part of his career. He has continued referencing Ireland over the years, most recently in his 2021 album, Skellig.

Scissor Sisters

May 27th, SSE Arena, Belfast, £56.50; May 28th, 3Arena, Dublin, €72.70

Not many people know this, but the birth surname of Scissor Sisters’ singer Ana Matronic is Lynch, so yes, we can claim her as one of our own! Reforming after a brief hiatus, the exhilarating dance-friendly group celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Sing your socks off and your hearts out (and if anyone describes the ticket prices as a snip, you’ll be escorted off the premises).

The Waterboys

June 7th, 3Arena, Dublin, €41.20; June 8th, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, £51.60; July 10th, Live at the Marquee, Cork, €54.15

Mike Scott has lived in Ireland for decades – from the 1980s when The Waterboys settled in Spiddal to record the songs for Fisherman’s Blues and other albums to right now. In other words, aligned with his love of the profound meaning of music and how it can mend is an understanding of how music can also question and criticise. Whatever way you look at it, Scott has been (and remains) a singular talent for decades, and if there’s a better finale song than The Whole of the Moon we have yet to hear it.

Charlie XCX

June 17th, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin, €59.90 (sold out); Belsonic, Belfast, £60.50

Here is another pop star similar in ways to Sabrina Carpenter – Charlie XCX has released six albums in little over ten years and has steadily increased her fanbase and influencer status to the point where she is now one of pop music’s major players. Her latest album, Brat, manages the not-inconsiderable feat of connecting to the pop culture zeitgeist without damaging her credibility. Keep an eye out, also, for the Grammy Awards on February 2nd, for which Brat has been nominated for nine shiny gongs.

Olivia Rodrigo

June 24th, Marlay Park, Dublin, €119

One of the most successful and youngest (she’s 22 in February) female pop stars of the past few years, California’s Olivia Rodrigo has a mere two albums to her name (2021’s Sour, 2023’s Guts). You would think that any pop singer with such a meagre back catalogue could barely sell out Vicar Street or 3Olympia Theatre, but Rodrigo is that rare songwriter whose albums contain multitudes and whose fans know the words of every single song. The special guest is another very talented songwriter, Beabadoobee.

Dua Lipa

June 27th, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, €99.90

Not yet 30 years of age, Dua Lipa is one of the world’s best-known pop stars, and unlike the next contemporary pop singer gracing the Aviva Stadium three days after this show (see Lana Del Ray, below), we reckon this English/Albanian performer will unhinge the rafters within 30 minutes of taking to the stage. The tour is named after her latest album, Radical Optimism, so expect hints of both from start to finish.

Lana Del Ray

June 30th, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, €106.25

We love Lana Del Ray, but we’re not so sure that her superb blend of low-key if excellent alt.pop music is going to (proverbially) lift the roof off Aviva Stadium. There’s no doubting the subtle textures of the music (Del Ray has a particular knack for making you want to listen to her songs in the wee small hours with a glass or two of your favourite bevvy), but will that be enough for over 50,000 people out for a stadium-sized lark? Or will summertime sadness prevail?

Billie Eilish

July 26th/27th, 3Arena, Dublin, €55 (sold out)

With a full surname of Baird O’Connell, there’s a little bit of Irish in this one. Indeed, Eilish has gigged more in Ireland than most superstar pop singers of her generation, which makes her a much-loved presence. No wonder her two 3Arena shows sold out in hours. The music? Supremely accomplished alternative pop.

All Together Now

July 31st-August 3rd, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford, €245

That All Together Now has survived the turmoil of the past five years (2025 is its sixth operating year) is indicative of its staying power. ATN is a class act that has wisely kept capacity down (less than 30,000), which in turn has benefited not just fans of music but also of relative comfort in an open space. Music acts announced so far include Fontaines D.C., Bicep, Wet Leg, CMAT, Michael Kiwanuka, John Grant, and Gurriers.

Oasis

August 16th/17th, Croke Park, Dublin, €86.50

This is one of those ‘Hell freezes over’ shows that thousands had hoped for but never really thought would happen. And yet here we are: the Gallagher brothers back on stage for the first time since Oasis split up in 2009. Let’s hope the famously fractious relationship between the siblings is put to rest for the shows, and that the phrase ‘burying the hatchet’ isn’t ever mentioned. Special guests are Richard Ashcroft, and Cast.

Robbie Williams

August 23rd, Croke Park, Dublin, €102.25

From the very beginning of his life in pop music as a fresh-faced teenager slathered in body lotion and writhing on small stages singing to his heart’s content, Robbie Williams has wanted to entertain. Using that gauche if realistic ambition as the basis for his subsequent exceptional career, Williams has charmed the socks (and perhaps other items of clothing?) off the collective fanbase, so his gig at Croker is a certifiable winner.

My Bloody Valentine

November 22nd, 3Arena, Dublin, €65.70

The last time My Bloody Valentine headlined in Dublin (as opposed to playing at a festival) was in 1992. With that in mind, people of a certain age will look forward to this and, we can safely bet, have already booked babysitters. Be advised that ear defenders will come in handy for this one.

All gigs are Ticketmaster, unless otherwise noted.