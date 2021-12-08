This Irish Christmas tale based on Frank McCourt story is a must-watch on Netflix

AN ANIMATED Christmas film based on a story by Irish author Frank McCourt is a must watch this festive season.

Angela’s Christmas is a half-hour holiday special based on the Angela’s Ashes author’s only children’s book.

Set in Limerick in 1914, the tale about the power of family was inspired by a story McCourt’s mother told him as a child.

Director and co-writer Damien O’Connor told producers Brown Bag Films:

"Initially, it was a little daunting to turn the book into the film, but we had Frank’s widow Ellen McCourt on hand to guide us which was amazing, if we strayed too far from Frank’s voice when writing the dialogue she would let us know."

The film sees Angela ‘steal’ the baby Jesus from a church crib to keep him warm and ensure everyone is safe and loved at Christmas time.

O’Connor previously directed episodes of children’s hit Doc McStuffins, while co-writer Will Collins penned the Oscar-nominated Irish animated film Song of the Sea.

Angela’s Christmas stars Oscar nominee Ruth Negga and is up for three gongs at December’s European Animation Awards.

McCourt’s brother Malachy, the Irish-American actor, writer and politician, provides the narration, and Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries contributed to the soundtrack.

The film's cast and production team received a number of nominations at the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards and 2018 Emile Awards.

The sequel, Angela's Christmas Wish, is also available on Netflix.

In that short film, with a runtime of 47 minutes, her father is working far away in Australia which leads a determined Angela to make a plan and heartfelt wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas.

Angela’s Christmas is available on Netflix now.