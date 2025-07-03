Witness appeal after woman left seriously injured in Wicklow collision
News

Witness appeal after woman left seriously injured in Wicklow collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a collision in Wicklow left a woman hospitalised.

Officers were called to the incident on the N81 near Blessington at around 11.30pm on June 28.

Two vehicles collided leaving one driver, a woman in her 60s, with serious injuries.

She remains in a serious condition at Tallaght University Hospital.

The second driver, a male aged in his 20s, was not injured, Gardaí have since confirmed.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Road users who were travelling on this stretch of the N81 near Blessington between 11.15pm and 11.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

