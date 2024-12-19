Irish actor Damien Moloney takes leading role in Bergerac remake

IRISH actor Damien Moloney has been cast in the lead role in a remake of the 1980s detective series Bergerac.

The Kildare native, known for roles in the likes of Being Human and Brassic, steps into the iconic role of Jim Bergerac, formerly played by John Nettles, for the re-imagined series which is currently in production in Jersey for UKTV.

The Irishman admits he is “incredibly excited to be stepping into the role”.

“John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character,” he said.

“I can't wait for audiences to join me on this journey."

Moloney stars alongside the likes of Zoe Wanamaker, Philip Glenister and Pippa Haywood in the six-part series which is due to air on U and U&DRAMA in February.

Written by Toby Whithouse, Bergerac is based on the original BBC show created by Robert Banks Stewart which ran for nine series between 1981 and 1991.

“The modern re-imagining will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a contemporary twist,” UKTV confirmed.

“Unlike the original hit from the 80s, the new series will see one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, in place of a new storyline each episode,” they add.

“Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac (Molony) as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death,” they explain.

“His mother-in-law, Charlie (Wanamaker), is concerned Jim isn’t putting his daughter Kim first and, when a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered, Jim must fight through his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was.

“With a troublesome convict resurfacing from his past, Bergerac is required to call on his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to navigate the intricate family dynamics, and watchful eyes of the police force, in order to solve the case.”