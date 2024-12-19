Lord of the Dance
Irish actor Damien Moloney takes leading role in Bergerac remake
Entertainment

Irish actor Damien Moloney takes leading role in Bergerac remake

IRISH actor Damien Moloney has been cast in the lead role in a remake of the 1980s detective series Bergerac.

The Kildare native, known for roles in the likes of Being Human and Brassic, steps into the iconic role of Jim Bergerac, formerly played by John Nettles, for the re-imagined series which is currently in production in Jersey for UKTV.

The Irishman admits he is “incredibly excited to be stepping into the role”.

“John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character,” he said.

“I can't wait for audiences to join me on this journey."

Kildare native Damien Moloney has been cast in the lead role in a remake of the 1980s detective series Bergerac

Moloney stars alongside the likes of Zoe Wanamaker, Philip Glenister and Pippa Haywood in the six-part series which is due to air on U and U&DRAMA in February.

Written by Toby Whithouse, Bergerac is based on the original BBC show created by Robert Banks Stewart which ran for nine series between 1981 and 1991.

“The modern re-imagining will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a contemporary twist,” UKTV confirmed.

“Unlike the original hit from the 80s, the new series will see one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, in place of a new storyline each episode,” they add.

“Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac (Molony) as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death,” they explain.

“His mother-in-law, Charlie (Wanamaker), is concerned Jim isn’t putting his daughter Kim first and, when a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered, Jim must fight through his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was.

“With a troublesome convict resurfacing from his past, Bergerac is required to call on his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to navigate the intricate family dynamics, and watchful eyes of the police force, in order to solve the case.”

See More: Bergerac, Damien Moloney

Related

Éanna Hardwicke reveals favourite Christmas ghost story is Joyce’s The Dead
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Éanna Hardwicke reveals favourite Christmas ghost story is Joyce’s The Dead

By: Fiona Audley

Éanna Hardwicke and Eddie Marsan to star in new thriller based on Belfast bank robbery
Entertainment 1 day ago

Éanna Hardwicke and Eddie Marsan to star in new thriller based on Belfast bank robbery

By: Fiona Audley

Ten minutes with...Jimmy Cricket
Entertainment 5 days ago

Ten minutes with...Jimmy Cricket

By: Irish Post

Latest

Two teenagers arrested after man left in critical condition following incident in Co. Westmeath
News 17 hours ago

Two teenagers arrested after man left in critical condition following incident in Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman travelling on electric scooter left in critical condition after road traffic incident in Galway
News 17 hours ago

Woman travelling on electric scooter left in critical condition after road traffic incident in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who died in Newry collision involving bus is named locally
News 17 hours ago

Man who died in Newry collision involving bus is named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men appear in court charged with murder of woman in Co. Down
News 17 hours ago

Two men appear in court charged with murder of woman in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Dublin
News 18 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for assaulting neighbour who refused to do his washing
News 1 day ago

Man jailed for assaulting neighbour who refused to do his washing

By: Fiona Audley