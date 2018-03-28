Irish BBC viewers left 'bewildered' by English actor Christopher Eccleston's dodgy Belfast accent in new drama Come Home

We've heard better.

The BBC's new drama Come Home has received a number of mixed reviews from viewers, not least due to lead actor Christopher Eccleston's "terrible" Northern Irish accent.

Eccleston portrays motor mechanic Greg Farrell in the series, which is set in modern-day Belfast and debuted last night at 9pm.

After the episode aired, the Manchester-born actor's 'Norn Irish' brogue prompted questions about why a native actor wasn't employed in the role.

The 54-year-old worked with a dialogue coach in preparation for the drama and took tips from Irish co-stars Kerri Quinn, Lola Petticrew and Anthony Boyle.

Nevertheless, many viewers remained unconvinced.

#ComeHome That accent is terrible. There are plenty of fabulous NI actors. — Lisa McGlinchey (@lisa488) March 27, 2018

Christopher Eccleston is trying... But that accent is painful #ComeHome — Andrea (@Andrea_G22) March 27, 2018

I really want Christopher Ecclestone’s Belfast accent to be passable, but it’s not. #ComeHome — B (@BForce77) March 27, 2018

Eccleston sounds weird with a Northern Irish accent. #ComeHome — Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) March 27, 2018

Anyone else just praying that the rest of this isn't as bad as the first 10 minutes? Is it even possible that the writing's worse than that accent? #ComeHome — Stan Ferguson (@Stan_Ferguson) March 27, 2018

For everyone complaining about his accent, obviously we all know he is not Irish, he is an actor. That is what they do. It is their job to act out parts and pretend to be other people. 🙄Anyone seem Wicked? That girl isn’t really green! 😉😄. #ComeHome — Shirley (@SaxSurely) March 27, 2018

Just watched #comehome @BBCOne and liked it but can’t understand why #ChristopherEccleston is putting on an Irish accent? Surely there are enough Irish actors to take the part #spoiltit — Bloody Mary 🍹 (@Mazzaleeds) March 28, 2018

Christopher Ecclestone is rockin' that Northern Irish accent.😍 #ComeHome — Vanessa (@VanellyBelly) March 27, 2018

BBC One's Come Home continues at 9pm on Tuesday, April 3.

But anyway, what do you make of Chris Eccleston's Belfast brogue?

Check out the clip below and tell us what you reckon...