Irish BBC viewers left 'bewildered' by English actor Christopher Eccleston's dodgy Belfast accent in new drama Come Home

We've heard better.

The BBC's new drama Come Home has received a number of mixed reviews from viewers, not least due to lead actor Christopher Eccleston's "terrible" Northern Irish accent.

Eccleston portrays motor mechanic Greg Farrell in the series, which is set in modern-day Belfast and debuted last night at 9pm.

After the episode aired, the Manchester-born actor's 'Norn Irish' brogue prompted questions about why a native actor wasn't employed in the role.

The 54-year-old worked with a dialogue coach in preparation for the drama and took tips from Irish co-stars Kerri Quinn, Lola Petticrew and Anthony Boyle.

Nevertheless, many viewers remained unconvinced.

BBC One's Come Home continues at 9pm on Tuesday, April 3.

But anyway, what do you make of Chris Eccleston's Belfast brogue?

Check out the clip below and tell us what you reckon...

