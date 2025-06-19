Erin Doherty cast alongside Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham Carter in new BBC drama

ERIN DOHERTY has been announced among the cast of a new BBC drama by the award-winning writer Hugo Blick which is set in a 1970s caravan park.

The actor, whose grandfather hails from Carndonagh in Donegal, was born and raised in Crawley, west London.

She recently starred in the Netflix hit Adolescence and previously played Princess Anne in The Crown.

Her role in the new BBC series California Avenue sees her working with Bill Nighy, Helena Bonham Carter and Tom Burke.

Doherty stars as Lela in the show, a young mother who is on the run with her daughter.

In the coming months she will be on location in Hertfordshire, where filming for the six-part series is due to begin.

“Over the past few decades, whether through comedy, political dramas or even a western, I’ve looked to explore what television fiction can be,” writer Blick said of the show.

“California Avenue is an exploration of the people who inspired me to want to do this,” he added.

Nighy and Bonham Carter star as Jerry and Eddie, Lela’s parents, while Burke co-stars as showman outcast, Cooper.

The series is the latest collaboration between Hugo Blick and production partners Drama Republic, Eight Rooks and the BBC, following their work on The English, The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising.

Executive producer and Drama Republic co-founder, Greg Brenman, described Blick’s show as a “world of precious relationships and unexpected revelations, all delivered with a big, big heart and generous humour”.

“If you ever needed reminding of Hugo’s incredible range as a storyteller, look no further,” he added.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said the series will take viewers on “the journey of a lifetime to 1970s California Avenue".

Filming begins later this summer in and around Hertfordshire.