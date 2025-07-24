Brendan O’Carroll reveals what’s in store as Mrs Brown’s Boys returns

BRENDAN O’CARROLL has revealed what’s in store as his beloved Mrs Brown’s Boys returns with a new series this month.

The Dubliner, who created, writes and stars in the popular sitcom, will return to our screens as family matriarch Agnes Brown next month, when the fifth series airs on BBC One.

This week the Finglas native shared some insights on what viewers can expect when the Irish family return to our screens next month…

What does the new series have in store for Agnes?

The mini-series focuses on the continuing life in the Brown family and surrounding households in Finglas. Cathy gets involved with a podcast producer, which obviously is commandeered by Agnes, Winnie and Birdy. Granddad decides that he wants to leave the family home for a care home, Agnes of course packs his bags for him. Winnie’s husband’s car, which has been lying up for ten years, is pressed into action by Winnie, leading to a disastrous driving test which ends with a huge shock for the Brown family. In Foley's lounge bar, Father Damien stages his annual Finglas talent show, with some hilarious entries. All capped off with a wonderfully hilarious "trip" as Agnes is confined to a mobile chair.

How do you approach writing for the show?

The writing of the mini-series is much more relaxing for myself and Paddy Houlihan, who joins me as a writer. With the Christmas Specials, I have to keep it within the Christmas period (including the Christmas trees which have emerged as their own event), unlike the specials we can focus on anything, within reason.

How did the ideas for the episodes this series come about?

The ideas for these episodes are no different from the previous 53 episodes. Believe it or not most of the story lines are based on true events that either happened to my family or have been told to me by people about their families. Everybody has a story, and it's quite common for someone in a family to say in the middle of a family disaster, "This is like an episode of Mrs. Brown’s Boys".

Did you have a favourite moment filming this series?

Oh yeah, Having Agnes on that mobility scooter was such fun. She goes nuts, with hilarious consequences. Also in the "Talent Show" episode I love the interaction between Agnes and Granddad. Look, in every episode there is something that stands out for me, I love being Agnes Brown and I love her family, and her neighbours like Winnie and Birdy.

If you could play any other role in Mrs Brown’s Boys what would it be?

This is a hard one. I love being Agnes. I'm not lying when I say... I could not play any of the characters better than the actors who play them now. In particular, the likes of Cathy or Mark, without them the gags don't work.

What does filming the show in front of a studio audience bring to it?

Filming in front of a live audience is essential to the show. So many times, at the end of rehearsals for a particular episode, our Director, Ben Kellett will say "All this needs now is the audience" and he is so right. They follow every move, every line and add so much to our performances. We would be lost without them.

What’s the secret to the enduring success of the show?

I honestly don't know the secret to the enduring success of Mrs. Brown's Boys, I write and perform what I think is funny and just hope that somebody somewhere watching gets a laugh out of it. That's it, and, although I sometimes try to include a "family" message along the way, essentially, it’s just a bunch of actors trying to make you laugh.

Mrs Brown’s Boys airs on BBC One at 9.30pm on Friday, August 1.