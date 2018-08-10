Irish comedy duo reaches No.1 on iTunes after raffling bale of silage as prize for buying new single
Entertainment

IRISH comedy duo The 2 Johnnies have reached number one on the iTunes charts after offering a bale of silage to those who buy their new single.

The 2 Johnnies have been popular across social media for quite some time for their comedy sketches and songs.

Now, they can count themselves amongst the hierarchy of the iTunes charts after their single The Silage Song surpassed George Era, Drake and Maroon 5 to steal the number 1 spot on Ireland’s iTunes store.

How did they manage it? Well the lads took to Instagram last night to offer a bale of straw, hay or silage to one lucky winner amongst those who downloaded the track.

The lads promised to hand deliver the bale to whoever they chose.

Well they better get the tractor started because they’re number 1, and furthermore, the video for the song has reached over 27,000 views on YouTube.

Congratulations to the two Tipperary lads on their success, and kudos to them for including silage in their marketing technique!

