Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin wins at Berlin International Film Festival
Entertainment

Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin wins at Berlin International Film Festival

Catherine Clinch and Carrie Crowley in An Cailín Ciúin.

IRISH FILM An Cailín Ciúin has won a prestigious award at the Berlin Film Festival, making history as both the first Irish-language film to be be showcased and win at the awards.

The film, written and directed by Colm Bairéad and based on the short story by Claire Keegan, won the Grand Prix of the Generation Plus International Jury for the Best Film, having premiered at the festival earlier in the month.

The film tells the story of a girl's summer with a foster couple away from her dysfunctional family in 1980s Ireland.

"As many films in this year's Generation Plus competition, the winning film deals with the hardships of family life," the jury said about this film.

"It is a film with a delicate story full of details about childhood, grief, parenthood and rebuilding a family. The very strong narrative is combine with a stunning cinematography. The sound and the images create a unique atmosphere."

For having won the prize, the film's creators will receive €7,500.

The film also received a special mention from the children's jury, praising the performance from protagonist Catherine Clinch as one which "truly impressed" them.

"A beautiful film led us into an emotional, natural world full of love. The profoundly explored feelings were accompanied by sensitive music."

The film will release in cinemas later this year, and will premier at the Dublin International Film Festival on 23 February.

The film is the work of director-producer husband-and-wife team Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí of Inscéal productions.

It was financed through Cine4, the Irish feature-film initiative promoting indigenous cinema in the Irish language that is backed by Screen Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and TG4.

The best overall film at this year's festival was Alcarràs, a film about a Catalan farming family facing eviction from their land.

A lifetime achievement award went to Isabelle Huppert, who also starred in an Irish co-production, About Joan, that was screening out of competition at the festival.

That film, about a French woman with a past life in Ireland, is the second feature from writer-director Laurent Larivière.

The festival was the first major European film festival of the year and saw a return to on-site screenings for the first time for the festival since the pandemic began.

Over 250 films were screened, down one-quarter on previous years.

See More: An Cailín Ciúin, Berlin, Claire Keegan, Colm Bairéad

Related

Paul Mescal to star in adaptation of mystery thriller book released today
Entertainment 1 day ago

Paul Mescal to star in adaptation of mystery thriller book released today

By: Connell McHugh

Comedian Ed Byrne pays tribute to younger brother Paul who has died aged 44
News 3 days ago

Comedian Ed Byrne pays tribute to younger brother Paul who has died aged 44

By: Gerard Donaghy

John Toal explores traditional Irish music strongholds for new television series
Entertainment 4 days ago

John Toal explores traditional Irish music strongholds for new television series

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Irish woman found guilty of causing deaths of her two children while drink driving
News 58 seconds ago

Irish woman found guilty of causing deaths of her two children while drink driving

By: Connell McHugh

Katie Taylors fight with Amanda Serrano won't be changed to 12 three-minute rounds say boxing chiefs
Sport 17 hours ago

Katie Taylors fight with Amanda Serrano won't be changed to 12 three-minute rounds say boxing chiefs

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jockey Oisin Murphy will meet a disciplinary a panel next week over covid and alcohol breaches
Sport 17 hours ago

Jockey Oisin Murphy will meet a disciplinary a panel next week over covid and alcohol breaches

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Fifty years ago this weekend Troubles riots saw the rugby Five Nations tournament cancelled
Sport 18 hours ago

Fifty years ago this weekend Troubles riots saw the rugby Five Nations tournament cancelled

By: Mal Rogers

Niamh Fahey has won her 100th cap for Ireland and wants to reach the World Cup in 2023
Sport 20 hours ago

Niamh Fahey has won her 100th cap for Ireland and wants to reach the World Cup in 2023

By: Conor O'Donoghue