The Quiet Girl shortlisted for Best International Feature Film Oscar

IRISH LANGUAGE film The Quiet Girl has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category.
It is one of 15 films announced for the category, with it also being the first Irish language film to ever be recognised by the Academy.
In January, five of the films will be officially nominated for the award.
The directorial debut from Colm Bairéad, which is an adaptation of Claire Keegan's Foster, explores the meaning of family in 1980s rural Ireland through the eyes of a neglected young girl Cáit, played by newcomer Catherine Clinch.
The film has been widely acclaimed, and this year received seven IFTAs overall including for director, actress, cinematography, editing, production design, and original score.
Produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, The Quiet Girl was developed and produced as part of the Cine4 Irish-language feature film scheme and financed by Screen Ireland, Irish-language broadcaster TG4 and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.
After surpassing UK and Ireland box office records for an Irish-language film, An Cailín Ciúin was submitted as Ireland's entry for Best International Feature at the 2023 Academy Awards.
After the announcement that the film had been shortlisted, the team tweeted their excitement:
"Still reeling. Feeling very grateful for everything that has come our way," Bairéad said.
Thanks to the many, many people who played a part in telling this story. An especial thanks to the source of it all Claire Keegan.
Still reeling. Feeling very grateful for everything that has come our way. Thanks to the many, many people who played a part in telling this story. An especial thanks to the source of it all @CKeeganFiction 💛 https://t.co/P4ZAJGvRZM
— Colm Bairéad (@ColmBairead) December 22, 2022
YES!!! Rinne sí é, tá #AnCailínCiúin ar an ngearrliosta! She did it! #TheQuietGirl by @ColmBairead has made it onto @TheAcademy #InternationalFeatureFilm shortlist - first time for an Irish-language film! 🙌🏻 Lá stairiúil! An historic day! 🇮🇪 We are thrilled beyond words 💚 pic.twitter.com/tHdLL34OfH
— An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl (@quietgirlfilm) December 21, 2022
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, while the Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, 12 March 2023.