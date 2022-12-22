The Quiet Girl shortlisted for Best International Feature Film Oscar

In January, five of the films will be officially nominated for the award.

The directorial debut from Colm Bairéad, which is an adaptation of Claire Keegan's Foster, explores the meaning of family in 1980s rural Ireland through the eyes of a neglected young girl Cáit, played by newcomer Catherine Clinch.

The film has been widely acclaimed, and this year received seven IFTAs overall including for director, actress, cinematography, editing, production design, and original score.

Produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, The Quiet Girl was developed and produced as part of the Cine4 Irish-language feature film scheme and financed by Screen Ireland, Irish-language broadcaster TG4 and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.